Hawaii Cancels Siren and Emergency Alert System Test for September

Hawaii’s monthly siren and emergency alert system test has been postponed for the month of September.

Usually on the first business day of each month, Hawaii conducts a state-wide siren and emergency alert system test, but this month’s drill has been postponed.

Hawaii Emergency and Management Team postponed the test because it was set to take place during a time of prayer and remembrance for those who were killed and are still missing in Maui.

In a press release, the agency declared, “Out of concern and recognition that sounding the sirens could disrupt the observance and cause distress, the Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) will not conduct the September siren test.”

Per KHON 2:

The statewide siren and alert warning system test for September has been canceled, according to HI-EMA. The test had been scheduled, like every month, for 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 1. Because there is a worldwide moment of prayer and remembrance scheduled within 15 minutes of the test the State canceled the test so that it would not disrupt the observance. The next siren test will be conducted on Monday, Oct. 2.

Many residents in Maui are still wondering why the sirens weren’t sounded when they needed them the most.

In a press conference earlier in the month, Maui’s former emergency operations chief, Herman Andaya, said he didn’t regret not sounding any sirens.

