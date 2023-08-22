THE GRIFT GOES ON: Hollywood Celebrities and Leftist Leaders Line Up for the Return of the ‘Clinton Global Initiative’ in New York in September

The Clinton Global Initiative is meeting in New York City in September because, after all, the grift must go on.

Left wing Hollywood celebrities and liberal leaders are already lining up to give their money to the Clintons, who must have decided that their days of running for office are finally over.

They’re no longer concerned about being seen as selling influence. What else do they have left?

The Associated Press reports:

Clinton Global Initiative will return to New York with Jose Andres, Orlando Bloom, and Matt Damon The Clinton Global Initiative 2023 will convene “leaders, innovators and dreamers” – ranging from World Bank President Ajay Banga and The Bahamas’ Prime Minister Philip E. Davis to Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres and Ford Foundation CEO Darren Walker, as well as A-list actors Orlando Bloom, Matt Damon, and Ashley Judd – in New York on Sept. 18 and 19 to keep up the momentum addressing global issues generated by the conference when it returned last year after a six-year hiatus. Former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Clinton Foundation Vice Chair Chelsea Clinton announced Monday that the conference would seek more commitments to address climate change, health care issues, gender-based violence, the war in Ukraine and other issues. “Every day, billions of people around the world, even in the face of the most dire circumstances, make a profound decision to choose hope and keep going,” former President Bill Clinton told The Associated Press in an emailed statement. “At CGI, we’re focusing on how to move forward in the face of daunting challenges—to act now, find new partners, and stick with it to make a positive difference in people’s lives.”

Everyone knows what this really is.

Gotta keep that cash rolling in. Things like vacation homes and private planes don’t pay for themselves.