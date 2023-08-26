Grieving Mother Desperate For Answers After FBI Busts Down Door, Fatally Shoots Her Disabled Veteran Son in Pre-Dawn Raid

A family is desperately seeking answers after FBI agents busted down the door and killed their relative in a pre-dawn raid last week.
The FBI is refusing to tell a grieving mother why they showed up in armored vehicles at 6 am last Wednesday and fatally shot her son.
According to WBBJ, FBI agents showed up at a residence in Henderson, Tennessee to serve a man named Theodore Deschler an arrest warrant when things turned deadly.
A neighbor told WBBJ he woke up at 6 am after he heard a loud bang.
“I was woken up at about six o’clock this morning. I heard a loud bang. Then I heard a couple more. I heard the loudspeakers, ‘Come out with your hands up. We’re the FBI. We’re not going anywhere.’ Before I knew it, I was coming out to see what was going on and watched them bust out their windows,” a neighbor told WBBJ.
Theodore’s family believes he was unarmed when the agents busted down the door and threw flashbangs into the home.
“It was a senseless act. You know Teddy was a 100% disabled veteran. He had problems. He had severe PTSD. He had depression but he was getting help for it but this was senseless. He didn’t have a weapon on him. He was just trying to get out of the house because it was filled with tear gas,” Theodore’s mother told WBBJ.
The house was destroyed by tear gas, flashbangs and bullets. Most of the windows were busted out.
The FBI-involved shooting is currently under investigation so the family is in the dark about the details of the raid.
WBBJ reported:
A Chester County family is left with many unanswered questions after their relative was fatally shot during an arrest operation by FBI agents.
Thursday morning an arrest warrant by FBI agents ended in the fatal shooting of a Chester county man named Theodore Deschler. The family says the FBI refuses to tell them why they conducted the arrest warrant and why they shot him, leaving the family searching the house for clues as to what happened to their relative. We visited the residence and the family showed us around the property so we could better understand what happened. At the property, the family showed us where the agents broke multiple windows of the property.
“There’s three up front and two on the sides they broke out…they were shooting flash…smoke grenades,” said Russell Deschler, Brother of the Suspect.
They used flashbangs, destroyed the yard with trucks, shot through a refrigerator, broke tree limbs, and even knocked down a light over the garage because it was suspected to be a camera.
“We believe they broke the windows of the garage so they could shoot. Because if you look, that chair they moved from back there and they were standing on the chair when they shot,” Deschler said.