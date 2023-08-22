THE GREAT RESET: Report Reveals Globalist Climate Organization’s Goal to Ban Meat, Dairy, and Private Vehicles In 14 US Cities by 2030

An exclusive report revealed that the global ringmasters and their Democrat allies are embarking on an expedited Marxist scheme to ensure you will have no choice but to enjoy bugs and public transportation in less than a decade.

The Federalist on Saturday dropped this explosive story. 14 prominent American cities are part of a far-left climate organization headed by billionaire globalist “Mini” Mike Bloomberg that aims to abolish private vehicle ownership and wean their constituents off meat and dairy by 2030. That is just SEVEN years away from now.

The Federalist astutely notes that fully adopting these measures will lead to the deaths of innocent people. Mankind cannot survive on insects and vegetables alone.

Here are the key parts of report:

14 major American cities are part of a globalist climate organization known as the “C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group,” which has an “ambitious target” by the year 2030 of “0 kg [of] meat consumption,” “0 kg [of] dairy consumption,” “3 new clothing items per person per year,” “0 private vehicles” owned, and “1 short-haul return flight (less than 1500 km) every 3 years per person.” C40’s dystopian goals can be found in its “The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5°C World” report, which was published in 2019 and reportedly reemphasized in 2023. The organization is headed and largely funded by Democrat billionaire Michael Bloomberg. Nearly 100 cities across the world make up the organization, and its American members include Austin, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Seattle. The target of eliminating meat, dairy, and private vehicles by 2030 is “based on a future vision of resource-efficient production and extensive changes in consumer choices,” the report notes something its authors clearly hope to bring about. If these were not their goals, they would not have labeled them “ambitious targets.”

As the Federalist reports, this particular project has already begun in earnest. New York City Mayor Eric Adams back in April announced the Big Apple would place caps on the amount of meat and dairy served by city institutions, including prisons and schools. The United Kingdom which is ostensibly headed by a “Conservative” government has banned all gas-powered vehicles past 2030.

France in May banned short-haul commercial flights to reduce carbon emissions while leaving private jets untouched (can’t have the ruling class inconvenienced in any way).

This is all part of the Great Reset which was warmly introduced at the 2020 World Economic Forum meeting, which the Federalist notes promotes the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group on its website. The WEF has used the so-called “climate crisis” as a cover to justify why dramatic, malevolent actions such as lockdowns, banning fossil fuels, and massive taxes are necessary to save the planet from destruction.

As the Gateway Pundit has previously reported, however, the primary aim of the Great Reset was to utilize the COVID pandemic to unleash systemic changes in society to ensure the serfs live in poverty and misery while they enjoy the greatest fruits life has to offer.

If you live in one of these 14 American cities involved in this climate organization, you might want to consider moving unless you love mealworms and taxis. The globalist elites and their Democrat comrades, of course, will have no such worries.