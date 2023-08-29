GOP Rep on Latest Biden Scandal: ‘This Should Be the Headline in Every News Outlet in America’

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Congressman questions media’s silence on latest Biden scandal

The American media long have appeared to be complicit in a plan to protect Joe Biden and his family.

Members cooperated fully when the FBI interfered in the 2020 election, claiming, falsely, that accurate reporting about the evidence of misbehavior found on a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden was Russian disinformation.

Then there have been multiple facets of Biden family scandals that have been virtually ignored.

It’s apparently happening again, and Fox News says one member of Congress is tired of it.

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., commenting on the latest bombshell involving the Biden, which emerged in an interview with fired Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin:

This should be the headline in every news outlet in America. Just think of it, the simplicity of it. Here’s the summary: the president bribed or pressured a foreign leader to fire that country’s top prosecutor because the prosecutor was investigating his son and he used $1,000,000,000 of U.S. taxpayer money to have that bidding done and then he bragged about it on video. I can’t understand why every news outlet is not covering this as the first story this morning and throughout this process. Mr. Shokin, of course, is an important voice in this because he was directly involved, he was the target of the president. And the idea that he believes there was bribery confirms what many of us are already thinking.

Here is Joe Biden bragging about what he did:

Johnson said Shokin’s claims confirm “what many of us are already thinking” about President Biden and his son Hunter’s involvement in his firing.

It was in that interview over the weekend that Shokin “detailed the involvement he believed President Biden, the then-vice president, played in his firing and how it involved Hunter Biden’s business dealings,” the report explained.

Shokin charged he was fired in 2016 because he was investigating Burisma, the Ukrainian natural gas company that was paying Hunter Biden $1 million a year.

“Shokin also claimed that Joe and Hunter Biden accepted bribes in the case, and that the then-vice president ultimately hurt America’s reputation and created the groundwork for Russia to invade Ukraine,” the report said.

“I have said repeatedly in my previous interviews that Poroshenko fired me at the insistence of the then Vice President Biden because I was investigating Burisma,” Shokin charged.