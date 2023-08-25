GOP Begs for Donations after President Trump’s 4th Arrest After They Said NOTHING to Defend Him

by

The Republican Party was running ads on Twitter-X on Thursday night begging for donations.

This worthless group of clueless RINOs said NOTHING when President Trump was indicted and arrested on bogus criminal charges the past six months.

On Thursday night President Trump was arrested on 13 more bogus charges. President Trump’s only crime was speaking out against the stolen 2020 election.

And now the Marxists have arrested the most popular sitting president in history with 91 felony charges. If the leftist courts convict President Trump for unapproved speech, he could face over 400 years in prison.

It’s Trump’s turn today. Tomorrow they come for the rest of us.

Throughout history the Marxists never back down unless they are confronted with force and power.

The GOP has done nothing to thwart the Marxist takeover of our country.

Now they want your money – and you know not one dime of it will be spent to help Trump or his associates.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.