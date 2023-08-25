GOP Begs for Donations after President Trump’s 4th Arrest After They Said NOTHING to Defend Him

The Republican Party was running ads on Twitter-X on Thursday night begging for donations.

This worthless group of clueless RINOs said NOTHING when President Trump was indicted and arrested on bogus criminal charges the past six months.

On Thursday night President Trump was arrested on 13 more bogus charges. President Trump’s only crime was speaking out against the stolen 2020 election.

And now the Marxists have arrested the most popular sitting president in history with 91 felony charges. If the leftist courts convict President Trump for unapproved speech, he could face over 400 years in prison.

It’s Trump’s turn today. Tomorrow they come for the rest of us.

Throughout history the Marxists never back down unless they are confronted with force and power.

The GOP has done nothing to thwart the Marxist takeover of our country.

Now they want your money – and you know not one dime of it will be spent to help Trump or his associates.