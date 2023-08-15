GOP 2024 Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Says He Would Be “Open to Evaluating Pardons” for Biden Crime Family Members if Elected

GOP Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy announced he would be open to evaluating pardons for the members of the Biden family, among others, if elected to the nation’s highest office.

Speaking to The New York Post, Ramaswamy explained the bold initiatives he aims to undertake.

“After I am leading the great revival. After we have shut down the FBI, after we have refurbished the Department of Justice, after we have systemically pardoned anyone who was a victim of politically motivated persecution—from Donald Trump and peaceful January 6 protests—then would I would be open to evaluating pardons for members of the Biden family in the interest of moving the nation forward,” he said.

“It is a broad theme of this candidacy, leading us to a national renewal rather than a national divorce. It’s part of a broader vision of an American revitalization,” he added.

During an appearance on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Ramaswamy took the opportunity to clarify previous statements on this topic.

He lambasted recent reporting from The Post, which he claimed took his words about pardoning Hunter Biden out of context, as a product of “opposition research.”

“Let me fast-forward to Jan. 21, 2025, my second day in office, after we have issued those pardons, after we have set into motion shutting down the FBI, not just reforming it, actually restoring the integrity of our government,” said Ramaswamy.

“The question is: Is the next thing that I then want to do, after we have set our nation forward, is it to then focus my agenda on persecuting Joe Biden or his family? My answer to that question is no,” Ramaswamy said. “I’m going to be focused on stimulating the economy, ending the war in Ukraine, declaring independence from China. That is how we win as one nation.”

“So, no, I’m not going to be guided by vengeance and grievance. I’m going to be guided by integrity. But the first step to getting there is, there can be no reconciliation without truth,” he added.