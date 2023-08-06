GLOVES ARE OFF: Pro-Trump Super PAC Releases DAMNING NEW AD on Biden Family Crimes – FOR ALL OF AMERICA TO SEE!

by
Gloves Are Off! MAGA Super PAC releases Brutal Ad on Biden Crimes.

NOW IT’S OUR TURN!

GLOVES ARE OFF: Pro-Trump Super PAC Make America Great Again, Inc. released DAMNING, UNCENSORED NEW AD on Biden Family Crimes – FOR ALL OF AMERICA TO SEE!

For the first time most Americans will see what the disgusting liars at the mainstream media were hiding from you.

This ad has it all! The media lies about the Hunter laptop. The intelligence community lies about the Hunter laptop. The intelligence community OPENLY working to flip an American election. Joe Biden’s multi-million dollar bribery scandals. Hunter Biden’s prostitutes and drugs. The Communist Chinese bribes!

This ad HAS IT ALL!

Hey, Joe Biden!
from the ad:

Hey, Joe, how come your Justice Department goes after Trump endlessly, yet they cover for your family? Hunter’s laptop. Yeah, that was censored. But we know that the laptop’s real. And it’s not just filled with photos of Hunter’s drug fueled debauchery either. Nah, it showed Hunter pocketed millions from foreign partners, cash from Ukrainian and Chinese interests accused of bribery and fraud. And remember when you claimed your family never made money from China? Well, Hunter admitted in court he took their cash. His Chinese business partner was tied to the Communist Party. How did Hunter’s partners get meetings at the White House? Your brother, grandkids, even nieces and nephews got paid from foreign deals. Your family and their cronies raked in over 17 million from these schemes. And Yuzhou went from being one of the poorest in Congress to billionaire in the White House. Come on, Joe. All this a coincidence or corruption? Make America Great Again, inc. Is responsible for the content of this advertising.


Boom!

Thank you, Make America Great Again, Inc.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.