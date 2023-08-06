GLOVES ARE OFF: Pro-Trump Super PAC Releases DAMNING NEW AD on Biden Family Crimes – FOR ALL OF AMERICA TO SEE!

NOW IT’S OUR TURN!

GLOVES ARE OFF: Pro-Trump Super PAC Make America Great Again, Inc. released DAMNING, UNCENSORED NEW AD on Biden Family Crimes – FOR ALL OF AMERICA TO SEE!

For the first time most Americans will see what the disgusting liars at the mainstream media were hiding from you.

This ad has it all! The media lies about the Hunter laptop. The intelligence community lies about the Hunter laptop. The intelligence community OPENLY working to flip an American election. Joe Biden’s multi-million dollar bribery scandals. Hunter Biden’s prostitutes and drugs. The Communist Chinese bribes!

This ad HAS IT ALL!

Hey, Joe Biden!

from the ad:

Hey, Joe, how come your Justice Department goes after Trump endlessly, yet they cover for your family? Hunter’s laptop. Yeah, that was censored. But we know that the laptop’s real. And it’s not just filled with photos of Hunter’s drug fueled debauchery either. Nah, it showed Hunter pocketed millions from foreign partners, cash from Ukrainian and Chinese interests accused of bribery and fraud. And remember when you claimed your family never made money from China? Well, Hunter admitted in court he took their cash. His Chinese business partner was tied to the Communist Party. How did Hunter’s partners get meetings at the White House? Your brother, grandkids, even nieces and nephews got paid from foreign deals. Your family and their cronies raked in over 17 million from these schemes. And Yuzhou went from being one of the poorest in Congress to billionaire in the White House. Come on, Joe. All this a coincidence or corruption? Make America Great Again, inc. Is responsible for the content of this advertising.



Boom!

Thank you, Make America Great Again, Inc.