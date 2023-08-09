GLOBALISM ADVOCATE: Lula da Silva Calls for “Climate Change” Education in Brazilian Elementary Schools

Socialist President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, declared on Tuesday (8) his support for the inclusion of discussions on “climate change” in the elementary school curriculum for children. Lula da Silva stated that he will make a decision on this matter through a conversation with his Minister of Education.

The debate over climate change education in schools is a contentious topic, particularly rejected by families seeking to adopt homeschooling – a practice prohibited in Brazil.

Lula da Silva expressed:

“The environmental issue is now within people’s households. I am even advocating for the Minister of Education to incorporate the climate debate into the school curriculum. We need to provide children with lessons on the climate issue.”

Despite Brazil having one of the lowest education rankings in the world, according to a study conducted by the IMD World Competitiveness Center, Lula da Silva appears to be less concerned about this data, given his commitment to disseminating a topic championed by globalist entities that supported his electoral campaign in 2022.