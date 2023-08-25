Gabe Sterling Bragged About Hiring ACLU Operatives to Process Absentee Ballots – Paul Sperry Reveals HUNDREDS Were Hired in Fulton County (VIDEO)

In November 2020 The Gateway Pundit published information on a little known YouTube video with only 50 or so views at the time. In the video Gabriel Sterling shows up to discuss a number of things regarding the election process.

Gabriel Sterling was appointed the COO of the Secretary of State’s office by Brad Raffensperger shortly after Raffensperger was elected to the position in November 2018.

Sterling, as COO, would be in charge of budgetary, human resources and administrative operations for the Secretary of State’s office. Sterling, strangely, has also been referred to, in multiple, recent media accounts, as Georgia’s “Statewide Voting System Implementation Manager.”

Starting at the 7:00 mark Sterling shares the following:

** Sterling talks about how the Secretary of State’s office “expanded the emergency rule to provide for drop boxes to go through the entire election cycle now.”

At the 8:00 mark Sterling talks about:

** “Working with the ACLU and the Chamber of Commerce” and has given more than 6,000 names to counties for the election.

What is this radical far-left operative doing as the Georgia statewide voting systems manager under Brad Raffensperger?

What kind of Republican would partner with the ACLU to hire election workers to process absentee ballots?

Here is the entire video that is still live on YouTube.

On Thursday night investigative journalist Paul Sperry reported that, via POIA records, Fulton county officials in 2020 deputized hundreds of anti-Trump Democrats from the ACLU and gave them power to process absentee ballots.

Gabe Sterling bragged about this back in 2020.