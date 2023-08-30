“Fulton County Fumbled the Cover-Up – I’m Aware of What Transpired” – Harrison Floyd Warns Fani Willis and GA Regime He Is Coming Back at Them with the TRUTH (VIDEO)

Harrison Floyd, the former director Black Voices for Trump, was one of the indicted in Fulton County, Georgia last week over alleged RICO charges in the Trump et al case, charges usually reserved for violent crimes and criminal enterprises. Floyd, a Marine Corps veteran, was the only one of the indicted that was denied bail and remanded to the Fulton County prison.

At least 23 people have died in the Fulton County prison in the last 4 years, including one man who died earlier this year from malnourishment and complications from bed bug bites.

In February 2023, Floyd was accused of “body slamming” a federal agent when two FBI agents sought to issue him a subpoena at his apartment as he was walking up stairs carrying his daughter after her swim practice. Floyd claims the agents never showed him identification and threw the subpoena in his house after he walked inside. He then came back out and confronted them about their visit claiming they never showed any identification. This is when the alleged chest bump occurred. The agents left without arresting Floyd. Floyd called the Rockville PD after the agents left. Rockville Police showed up to investigate a burglary.

Floyd denies touching the agents and the only known media is “audio” documenting the sound of footsteps up the stairs as evidence. Floyd called the police to report the two men. Rockville Police showed up to investigate. The criminal complaint then states that “later that evening, Floyd was charged with second degree assault, CR 3-203 in the District Court of Maryland for Montgomery County. Floyd was arrested that night by Montgomery County Police Department and your affiant (FBI).” Floyd would finally be arrested 8 hours after the incident by the third law enforcement agency that encountered him.

Sources claim that the Second Degree Assault charges have been dropped in lieu of a Misdemeanor Obstruction charge.

Floyd is also being indicted in the case involving President Trump for asking a person questions over the phone while the person was willingly at a police station to answer questions. Trevian Kutti was physically present at the police station in Cobb County while Floyd responded over the phone.

Harrison Floyd was denied bond by Fani Willis. He was the only black Trump supporter arrested. Fani wanted to make an example out of Floyd.

Harrison Floyd was finally released from prison on Tuesday after posting bond.

On Wednesday morning Harrison Floyd gave his first interview with Steve Bannon.

Harrison warned that Fulton County fumbled the cover-up and he is going to release the truth at the right time.

Steve Bannon: Harrison, the first question is, why is it taken so long for you to get out of, sir? Harrison Floyd: Um, it’s the state of Georgia, and I’m a black man. I don’t know if I can say much more. Steve Bannon: Harrison, what are the charges? People are confused what are the charges? You’re a former Marine, not just a veteran, a combat veteran. People are confused about why you even rolled up in this thing. And I understand you have restrictions on, I guess, your bond of what you can say, but why are you even part of this? Harrison Floyd: To keep it frank and simple. Fulton county fumbled the cover-up, and I am aware of what transpired, and they’re trying to put pressure on me and others to make sure that the truth doesn’t come out. But the truth always has a way of finding its way to the surface, sir. So I’m looking forward to being down here and fighting the devil in Georgia… …Part of the black culture is always voting Democrat. I went against the code, if you will, at the highest order. And so the district’s attorney decided she wanted to send me what we call a “Negro wake up call,” and she dialed the wrong number because it didn’t go through. So we’re going to make an announcement here soon at the courthouse steps, and it’s going to be pretty exciting.

Go Harrison! We will definitely be covering Harrison Floyd’s story.