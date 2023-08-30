French President Criticizes BRICS Expansion: “World fragmentation and confrontation against the U.S.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed concern over the expansion of the BRICS group, stating that the addition of new members to the bloc could lead to “world fragmentation.”

The French President went on to warn that the expansion of the BRICS would add a new chapter to the ongoing confrontation between China and the US. Macron made the remarks during a meeting with ambassadors on Monday, 28.

During the recent BRICS summit in Johannesburg on August 22-24, several new countries joined the bloc, including Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, and Iran. With the addition of these new members, the group now represents nearly 40% of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The expansion of the BRICS grouping poses a potential threat to the United States, primarily because of the support that Iran and other authoritarian countries are likely to receive as they integrate with Western nations in the group.

Macron expressed:

“The expansion of BRICS shows an intention to build an alternative global order to the existing one, which is seen as too Western. All this takes place in the context of the ongoing confrontation between the United States and China, which also violates international law and the accepted order in the field of international trade.”

Asserting that the new configuration of BRICS could pose a risk of weakening Europe, Macron declared his intention to have discussions with all partners to avert this scenario.

Macron’s statement reflects a sense of concern shared by some global powers following the expansion of the BRICS group.