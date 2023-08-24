Fox News Security Blocks Donald Trump Jr. from Entering Spin Room at Milwaukee Debate (VIDEO)

Following the first GOP presidential debate for the 2024 election held in Milwaukee, Donald Trump Jr. was stopped by Fox News security from entering the spin room.

The spin room, traditionally a place where politicians, campaign staff, and media congregate after a debate to put their “spin” on the evening’s events, was off-limits to Trump Jr.

The incident occurred shortly after the debate concluded. As Trump Jr. attempted to make his way to the spin room, Fox News security personnel stepped in, barring his entry.

“They’re trying to ban people from actually having discourse about politics,” Trump Jr. told the reporters.

“Probably shouldn’t surprise any of us, but that’s what it is. I’ve been told by others that I would be able to go in, so they said we were able to go in, then they said they weren’t…They’re telling me right now, FOX won’t let me into the spin room. They’re telling him -he works for security here- but they’re telling him that I’m not allowed to go in there because the candidates that they’ve been boosting while simultaneously trying to cut down Trump for the last, what, two years, didn’t perform as they had hoped. So they can’t have someone who can maybe be a representative of my father,” he added.

“Just like a few weeks ago, when I was canceled after the first indictment, I was scheduled to go on, and about five minutes before I’m on, I found out I’m no longer on because apparently I wouldn’t be a great surrogate to talk about my father’s indictment. Just so we understand what we’re dealing with here. So it shouldn’t surprise any of us, and it’s also why Trump was 100% right to not go to this debate. It’s beneath him,” Trump Jr. said.

“You know that you’re walking into a setup because of exactly these kinds of circumstances. You understand exactly what’s going on in mainstream media, even conservative. I like to knock the one side, but I gotta call balls and strikes. This is no different than what we see from the Democrats.”

“It’s no different than what we’re seeing from the Fulton County DA when they’re trying to put a gag order on Donald Trump so he can’t defend himself in court proceedings and, more importantly, to function as an intimidation tactic for anyone else who would defend him.”

WATCH:

Fox News security blocks Donald Trump Jr. from going into the spin room at the Milwaukee debate. “It shouldn’t surprise us and it’s also why Trump was 100% right not to go to this debate,” he says. pic.twitter.com/6oZW0JP0xw — Gregory Korte (@gregorykorte) August 24, 2023

In an X post, Trump Jr. wrote, “Fox News is trying to censor and silence Trump supporters to protect their hand-picked establishment candidates. That’s a big reason why their ratings are dying, while my father’s interview with Tucker Carlson is already at 93 million views!!!”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that FOX News has decided to ban surrogates for former President Donald Trump from the “spin room” following the first Republican primary debate.

In a memo obtained by The Hill on Tuesday, FOX News told Republican campaigns, that only surrogates for candidates who are participating in the debate will be granted automatic credentials for the post-debate “spin room.” This means that Trump, as well as candidates who did not meet the criteria to be on stage, will not have automatic access to the media area.