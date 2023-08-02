FOX News Crash-and-Burn: Only One-Third of Conservative Voters Now Trust FOX News

It was a rough month for FOX News.

For anyone who’s been paying any attention to what a post-Tucker Carlson landscape would look like at Fox News, two things are pretty apparent:

That landscape is pretty barren. The suddenly-beleaguered news network has lost so many viewers, its stock was downgraded. Fox News is trying anything — or perhaps flailing about — in response to hemorrhaging viewers, including some shakeups to its primetime lineup.

Following all of the recent turmoil FOX News has lost the trust of American conservatives.

Only one-third of self-described conservatives trust FOX News the most. They may never gain back those former viewers. And it doesn’t appear to be a priority.

Via Rasmussen Reports: