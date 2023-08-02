FOX News Crash-and-Burn: Only One-Third of Conservative Voters Now Trust FOX News

It was a rough month for FOX News.

For anyone who’s been paying any attention to what a post-Tucker Carlson landscape would look like at Fox News, two things are pretty apparent:

  1. That landscape is pretty barren. The suddenly-beleaguered news network has lost so many viewers, its stock was downgraded.
  2. Fox News is trying anything — or perhaps flailing about — in response to hemorrhaging viewers, including some shakeups to its primetime lineup.

Following all of the recent turmoil FOX News has lost the trust of American conservatives.

Only one-third of self-described conservatives trust FOX News the most. They may never gain back those former viewers. And it doesn’t appear to be a priority.

Via Rasmussen Reports:

Since the departure of popular host Tucker Carlson in April, Fox News is now rated the most trusted cable news network by only a third of conservative voters.

Twenty-three percent (23%) of Likely U.S. Voters trust Fox News the most, followed by MSNBC (15%), CNN (14%) and Newsmax (12%). Seven percent (7%) consider CNBC the most trusted cable news network, Fox Business and One America News (OANN) are each most trusted by five percent (5%), and four percent (4%) trust News Nation the most. Fifteen percent (15%) are undecided.

After Fox News announced it was “parting ways” with Carlson, our April survey found that Carlson was viewed more favorably than the network that fired him. Among self-identified conservative voters, 34% now trust Fox News the most, while 24% trust NewsMax most. Other cable news networks get single-digit percentages as most trusted among conservative voters.

