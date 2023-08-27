Former Wagner Chief Prigozhin Confirmed Dead – DNA Reportedly Found at Crash Site Near Tver

Russian authorities announced on Sunday that DNA of former Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was found near the crash site near Tver.

Officials confirmed Prigozhin was among the victims of the plane crash on Wednesday.

BREAKING: Russia announces that DNA tests have confirmed that Prigozhin was killed in the plane crash near Tver. pic.twitter.com/5V2Wi9WDfE — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 27, 2023

JUST IN – Russian authorities say DNA testing has confirmed the death of former Wagner boss Prigozhin. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 27, 2023

Russian officials made the announcement this morning.

❗️ The identification of those killed in the plane crash in the Tver region has been completed, among them is Prigozhin, the SC reported. Video: Russian Investigative Committee pic.twitter.com/tnDKGOxZst — Про – СВО (@12_31_84) August 27, 2023

On Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged the presumed death of Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin by saying he “made serious mistakes in his life.” Many have speculated, without evidence, that Putin was behind the plane crash that is believed to have killed Prigozhin this week.

Prigozhin, his right-hand man Dmitry Utkin, and eight others are believed to have been on board the flight.

In June Prigozhin’s men reportedly held a daylong mutiny against the Russian military leadership. At the time, President Vladimir Putin decried it as “treason” and vowed punishment, but then cut a deal not to prosecute Prigozhin.

Last week Prigozhin’s plane went down in Russia.