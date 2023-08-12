Former US Senator and Foreign Diplomat Threatened to “Kick the Sh*t” Out of Joe Biden for Groping His Wife

Former Senator and US diplomat Scott Brown told podcaster Tom Shattuck this week that he warned Joe Biden he would “kick the sh*t” out of him if he groped his wife and TV announcer Gail Huff.

Senator Brown was sworn in by Joe Biden on February 4, 2010.

Joe Biden is widely known to grope, caress and sniff women and children — IN PUBLIC.

There is no better example of this obvious abuse than Joe Biden.

He even groped a little boy on camera not that long ago.

Via Zero Hedge: