Former US Senator and Foreign Diplomat Threatened to “Kick the Sh*t” Out of Joe Biden for Groping His Wife

Former Senator and US diplomat Scott Brown told podcaster Tom Shattuck this week that he warned Joe Biden he would “kick the sh*t” out of him if he groped his wife and TV announcer Gail Huff.
Senator Brown was sworn in by Joe Biden on February 4, 2010.
Joe Biden is widely known to grope, caress and sniff women and children — IN PUBLIC.
There is no better example of this obvious abuse than Joe Biden.
He even groped a little boy on camera not that long ago.
Via Zero Hedge:
Scott Brown, a former Massachusetts Senator who went on to serve as Trump’s Ambassador to New Zealand, said in a new podcast interview that Biden started touching his wife inappropriately when the newly-elected Republican was being sworn in, as first reported by the NH Journal.
“Yeah, I told him I would kick the sh… uh… I told him to stop,” Brown told Tom Shattuck on the Massachusetts-based Burn Barrel podcast.
Shattuck noted Biden’s history of inappropriate behavior around women over the years, including hair-sniffing of both women and children – suggesting that female voters didn’t like what they were seeing.
“Biden has taken a hit in the polls, especially in the last few months. This thing with his granddaughter really stuck,” referring to Biden’s initial refusal to acknowledge his illegitimate granddaughter fathered by Hunter Biden and a former stripper.