Former NFL Player Alex Collins Dead at 28

Former NFL player Alex Collins has passed away at the age of 28.
Alex Collins was a running back who played for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens.
The NFL family mourns the loss of Alex Collins and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, teammates and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/rHqGL6bAmd
Alex Collins, a former NFL running back who played for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens between 2016 and 2021, has died. He was 28.
The Ravens and head coach John Harbaugh released statements on Collins’ death on Monday night.
“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly,” Harbaugh said. “I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex’s family. May he now rest in God’s eternal peace.”
The Ravens added, “With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life.”