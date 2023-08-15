Former NFL Player Alex Collins Dead at 28

Former NFL player Alex Collins has passed away at the age of 28.

Alex Collins was a running back who played for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens.

Update: Alex Collins died in a motorcycle accident.

UPDATE: Former #NFL RB Alex Collins passed away in a motorcycle accident, police reports confirm. So tragic. Collins was only 28. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/hHUIzR4hzh — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 15, 2023

The NFL family mourns the loss of Alex Collins and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, teammates and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/rHqGL6bAmd — NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2023

Fox News reported: