FLASHBACK: Joe Biden Called President Trump “A Clown” During Presidential Debate for Pointing out Hunter Biden’s $3.5 Million Donation from Moscow Mayor’s Wife

Back in September 2020, President Trump confronted Joe Biden at the first presidential debate stage about his son Hunter’s $3.5 million bribe from the Mayor of Moscow’s wife.

President Trump: China ate your lunch, Joe. And no wonder your son goes in and he takes out, he takes out billions of dollars. Takes out billions of dollars to manage. He makes millions of dollars. And also while we’re at it, why is it just out of curiosity, the mayor of Moscow’s wife gave your son three and a half million dollars. What did he do to deserve it? What did he do with Burisma to deserve $180,000?

Joe Biden lied in response,

Joe Biden: “None of that is true. None of that is true.”

Hack reporter Chris Wallace then interrupted Trump and jumped in to assist Joe Biden offering him the stage.

Chris Wallace: Now, Mr. President. Mr. President, please, you asked a question.

Joe Biden then lied to the country.

Joe Biden: Totally discredited… That is not true… He doesn’t want me to answer because he knows I have the truth. His position has been totally thoroughly discredited… by the media, by our allies by the World Bank… by everyone… It’s hard to get any word in with this clown.

Chris Wallace then shut down the discussion.

The accusations were ignored or excused by the legacy mainstream media like The Washington Post – the paper that seems to have the knack of being wrong about everything!

Via The Washington Post‘s Glenn Kessler in 2022.