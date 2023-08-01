FLASHBACK: Joe Biden Called President Trump “A Clown” During Presidential Debate for Pointing out Hunter Biden’s $3.5 Million Donation from Moscow Mayor’s Wife

Back in September 2020, President Trump confronted Joe Biden at the first presidential debate stage about his son Hunter’s $3.5 million bribe from the Mayor of Moscow’s wife.
President Trump: China ate your lunch, Joe. And no wonder your son goes in and he takes out, he takes out billions of dollars. Takes out billions of dollars to manage. He makes millions of dollars. And also while we’re at it, why is it just out of curiosity, the mayor of Moscow’s wife gave your son three and a half million dollars. What did he do to deserve it? What did he do with Burisma to deserve $180,000?
Joe Biden lied in response,
Joe Biden: “None of that is true. None of that is true.”
Hack reporter Chris Wallace then interrupted Trump and jumped in to assist Joe Biden offering him the stage.
Chris Wallace: Now, Mr. President. Mr. President, please, you asked a question.
Joe Biden then lied to the country.
Joe Biden: Totally discredited… That is not true… He doesn’t want me to answer because he knows I have the truth. His position has been totally thoroughly discredited… by the media, by our allies by the World Bank… by everyone… It’s hard to get any word in with this clown.
Chris Wallace then shut down the discussion.
The accusations were ignored or excused by the legacy mainstream media like The Washington Post – the paper that seems to have the knack of being wrong about everything!
Via The Washington Post‘s Glenn Kessler in 2022.
Less than 50 days before the 2020 presidential election, the Republican staff of the Senate Finance and Homeland Security committees issued a joint report with a startling claim — that Joe Biden’s son Hunter had received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina, a Russian billionaire and the widow of the former mayor of Moscow.
Trump quickly weaponized the factoid, mentioning it 42 times in the final weeks of the campaign. He sharply questioned Biden during the first presidential debate: “They were the ones involved with Russia, turns out not me, it was the opposite. But why did your son get three and a half million from the wife of the mayor of Moscow?”
An attorney for Hunter Biden denied the allegation in 2020 but it has lived on, especially in the right-wing media. Recently Trump called on Putin to reveal what he knows about it.
Then on Monday Devon Archer set the record straight.
LAST YEAR: Karine Jean-Pierre refused to say why Biden didn’t sanction Russian billionaire Elena Baturina — nor if Biden met with her at a Georgetown restaurant in 2015 while he was Vice President.
On Monday, Hunter Biden’s best friend and business associate, Devon Archer, testified that Joe Biden met with Russia’s Yelena Baturina who later invested into $40 million into Hunter Biden’s real estate ventures. And she also paid Hunter Biden $3.5 million in consulting fees.
Yelena Baturina, the billionaire widow of a corrupt Moscow mayor, was left off of Biden’s Sanctions list.
LAST YEAR: Karine Jean-Pierre refused to say why Biden didn’t sanction Russian billionaire Elena Baturina — nor if Biden met with her in Georgetown while he was VP.
Today, Hunter's former business partner testified that meeting did, in fact, happen.
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 31, 2023
The Daily Mail reported:
Hunter Biden’s real estate company received a $40million investment from a Russian oligarch, new emails reveal.
The relationship between the president’s son and Yelena Baturina, the billionaire widow of a corrupt Moscow mayor, has already been flagged as alarming by a Senate report after she mysteriously wired $3.5million to a company linked to Hunter.
Baturina’s brother Viktor Baturin told DailyMail.com the money was ‘a payment to enter the American market.’
But DailyMail.com can now reveal that Hunter’s financial relationship with Baturina was far more extensive, with her firm investing $40million in a real estate venture by Hunter’s company Rosemont Realty.
In 2012 Hunter’s firm had a $69.7million plan to invest in 2.15million sq ft of office space in seven US cities.
Documents outlining the plan said the money came from a mix of investors, including $40million from Inteco Management AG, a Swiss company owned by Baturina.
The Inteco group is a plastics and construction behemoth that made Baturina the richest woman in Russia at the time. She has a current net worth of $1.4billion according to Forbes.
LAST YEAR:
“Mr. President, why haven’t you sanctioned Russian oligarch Elena Baturina, who did business with your son?”
BIDEN: *confused stare*
