Flashback: Joe Biden Accuses Rudy Giuliani of “Working a Side Deal in Ukraine to Make Millions of Dollars” – After Old Joe Was Paid $5 Million Bribe from Burisma (VIDEO)

Do you remember that time Joe Biden accused Rudy Giuliani of making side deals with Ukrainian officials during his investigative trip to Ukraine?

Christina Bobb posted this today on Instagram.

Joe Biden: “It’s been alleged that the allies of Giuliani were working on a side deal at the same time to make millions in Ukraine”

This is rich considering federal officials revealed in July that Joe Biden and Hunter Biden each received a $5 million dollar bribe from the owner of Burisma to shut down an investigation into the firm.

