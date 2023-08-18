Flashback: Joe Biden Accuses Rudy Giuliani of “Working a Side Deal in Ukraine to Make Millions of Dollars” – After Old Joe Was Paid $5 Million Bribe from Burisma (VIDEO)

Do you remember that time Joe Biden accused Rudy Giuliani of making side deals with Ukrainian officials during his investigative trip to Ukraine?

Joe Biden: “It’s been alleged that the allies of Giuliani were working on a side deal at the same time to make millions in Ukraine”

This is rich considering federal officials revealed in July that Joe Biden and Hunter Biden each received a $5 million dollar bribe from the owner of Burisma to shut down an investigation into the firm.

For the record: This video is hidden on the internet today. Please let us know if you can find it.

