FIREWORKS! John Solomon Hits Back Hard After White House Scandal Spox Ian Sams Attacks Him For Reporting on Biden-Ukraine Bribery Scheme

On Wednesday, award-winning investigative reporter and Just the News founder John Solomon responded to vicious attacks from White House scandal spox Ian Sams.

Ian Sams attacked John Solomon for exposing the Biden Crime Family.

Just the News this week published new memos that undercut the Biden-Ukraine narrative the Democrat-media complex sold during the 2019 impeachment of Trump.

According to the memos obtained by Just the News, just weeks before Biden threatened to withhold money from Ukraine, a federal task force of State, Treasury, and DOJ officials had agreed Ukraine deserved a $1 billion US loan guarantee.

However, Joe Biden used his power to strongarm Ukraine and threatened to withhold the loan guarantee if they didn’t fire Viktor Shokin, the prosecutor general investigating Burisma, Hunter Biden, and others.

“The recommendation is one of several U.S. government memos gathered by Just the News over the last 36 months from Freedom of Information Act litigation, congressional inquiries and government agency sources that directly conflict with the long-held narrative that Biden was conducting official U.S. policy when he threatened to withhold a $1 billion U.S. loan guarantee to force Ukraine to fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, the country’s equivalent of the American attorney general.” Just the News reported.

Ian Sams attacked John Solomon for his investigative reporting and accused him of pushing falsehoods.

How far down the conspiracy hole are House Republicans? Oversight Cmte Chairman @JamesComer is teaming up with a guy whose disinformation was so bad that even Fox News warned against it and ended up firing him. There's no low they won't stoop to to push falsehoods about POTUS. pic.twitter.com/aPYNwqDHGY — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) August 23, 2023

John Solomon responded and challenged Ian Sams to a debate.

“Hey Ian, let’s do a debate. You bring your documents showing Joe Biden’s family didn’t get money from China, confirming he didn’t engage in conversations with Hunter’s partners and proving the laptop was Russian disinformation. I’ll bring my documents from the FBI, State Department and DOJ showing you and your boss have been lying,” John Solomon said.

Hey Ian, let's do a debate. You bring your documents showing Joe Biden's family didn't get money from China, confirming he didn't engage in conversations with Hunter's partners and proving the laptop was Russian disinformation. I'll bring my documents from the FBI, State… https://t.co/Hz7yCs8IIa — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) August 23, 2023

John Solomon wasn’t done. He zinged Ian Sams and Biden one more time.

“If you could bring those records from the president’s arrest in South Africa visiting Mandela I’d be glad to be schooled on that too,” John Solomon said referring to Biden’s brazen lies about his ‘arrest’ in South Africa.

