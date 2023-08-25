Feds Weigh Charges Against Democrat Senator Mendendez in Public Corruption Probe

Federal prosecutors are mulling charges against Democrat Senator Bob Menendez (NJ) after a public corruption investigation by the Southern District of New York.

The federal investigation is related to whether Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian received gifts in exchange for political favors, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Federal prosecutors also investigated Menendez’s backroom deals with businessmen and Egyptian officials connected to a lucrative halal contract.

One of the entities involved in the probe is IS EG Halal, located in Edgewater, New Jersey.

IS EG Halal is the only company authorized by the Egyptian government “to certify Halal exports worldwide.”

The Wall Street Journal reported:

The Justice Department is weighing possible charges against Sen. Bob Menendez after a yearslong public-corruption probe, according to people familiar with the matter. Prosecutors are expected to meet with his lawyers in the coming weeks ahead of a final decision, the people said. New Jersey’s senior U.S. senator, a Democrat who serves as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has been under scrutiny by the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York. The probe in part has examined whether he or his wife, Nadine Arslanian, received gifts in exchange for political favors, The Wall Street Journal has previously reported. Prosecutors also have investigated the circumstances surrounding a lucrative contract that a New Jersey businessman secured with Egyptian officials for certifying halal meat exports, the Journal has reported. The businessman, whom Menendez hosted in his office along with Egyptian officials in 2018, became the sole certifier of halal meat exported from the U.S. to Egypt the following year.

These impending federal charges are unrelated to Menendez’s previous bribery scandal.

In October 2017 Democrat Senator Menendez went on trial for bribery. He faced a dozen criminal charges and was accused of accepting more than $700,000 in campaign-related cash and thousands of dollars in free hotel rooms and air travel.

Four hookers confirmed they had attended sex parties with Salmon Melgen and Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) in the Dominican Republic.

The judge in the bribery trial for Sen. Bob Menendez later declared a mistrial, after jurors were unable to reach a verdict for more than a week.