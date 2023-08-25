Fans and Competitors Shocked as WWE Wrestling Star Dies “Unexpectedly” at Age 36

Another athlete has passed away far too soon out of nowhere, bringing shock and sadness to fans and fellow athletes alike.

Bray Wyatt, a star professional wrestler in the WWE, died unexpectedly on Thursday. Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the head of creative for the WWE announced the sad news Thursday on X (formerly Twitter):

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.

The New York Post notes that Wyatt held the WWE championship once and the promotion’s Universal championship twice. He was also part of two tag-team championship teams.

Wyatt’s cause of death is unknown at this time. The Post reported that Wyatt had been battling an unnamed “life-threatening illness” earlier this year but was approaching a return to the WWE. No autopsy has been scheduled as of this writing.

Fans and fellow wrestlers were shocked to learn of Wyatt’s passing.

All my years of being a fan of wrestling of 40 years & podcasting for over 11 years, no death has rocked & shocked me like Bray Wyatt. As a community heard of his struggles but obviously there was more to the story. Condolences to his friends, family & colleagues. #RIPBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/wqeTXSpzPf — Lee Sanders (@TheRCWRShow) August 24, 2023

So shocked and saddened to hear of Bray Wyatt’s passing. This is so hard to process and I am just speechless. Sending my condolences to his family and friends during this difficult and heartbreaking time. #RIPBrayWyatt #BrayWyatt #WWE #WindhamRotunda pic.twitter.com/bCATz4rlNJ — Lisa Marie Varon (@REALLiSAMARiE) August 24, 2023

A great man. A great father. A great friend. A great performer. A great storyteller. There will never be another mind like Windham Rotunda. Thank you Windham, for giving us Bray Wyatt and sharing your gift with the world. You’ll truly be missed. I’m shocked RIP Bray Wyatt🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tIniScEOiA — Joey Karni from The Angle Podcast (@theangleradio) August 24, 2023

I’m too shocked. Please don’t let the news about Bray Wyatt be real. I can’t. pic.twitter.com/dJP7mdQckl — THE™ Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) August 24, 2023

I’m just in shock. Extremely heart broken And at a loss for words. What I can say is what an amazing human being Windham is. An Amazing & kind friend. one of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth. Windham, you’ve brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around you.… pic.twitter.com/QELzyKKkNI — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 24, 2023

WWE legend and movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also was in mourning over the loss of his former competitor.

Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.

Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy… pic.twitter.com/i9zlbJIOL3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2023

According to Wrestling Ops, The WWE is in the process of setting their website up in order for money raised from Wyatt’s merchandise to go directly to his family.

WWE are currently in the process of setting their website in order for the money raised from Bray Wyatt’s merchandise to go directly to his family (PWInsider) ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kTPAco6NXa — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 25, 2023

Wyatt is survived by his fiancée, former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman and their two children and two children from a previous relationship.