Fans and Competitors Shocked as WWE Wrestling Star Dies “Unexpectedly” at Age 36

Credit: WWE

Another athlete has passed away far too soon out of nowhere, bringing shock and sadness to fans and fellow athletes alike.

Bray Wyatt, a star professional wrestler in the WWE, died unexpectedly on Thursday. Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the head of creative for the WWE announced the sad news Thursday on X (formerly Twitter):

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.

The New York Post notes that Wyatt held the WWE championship once and the promotion’s Universal championship twice. He was also part of two tag-team championship teams.

Wyatt’s cause of death is unknown at this time. The Post reported that Wyatt had been battling an unnamed “life-threatening illness” earlier this year but was approaching a return to the WWE. No autopsy has been scheduled as of this writing.

Fans and fellow wrestlers were shocked to learn of Wyatt’s passing.

WWE legend and movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also was in mourning over the loss of his former competitor.

According to Wrestling Ops, The WWE is in the process of setting their website up in order for money raised from Wyatt’s merchandise to go directly to his family.

Wyatt is survived by his fiancée, former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman and their two children and two children from a previous relationship.

