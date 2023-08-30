Explosive Tucker Carlson Interview with Adam Carolla on Obama Gay Sex and Smoking Crack, Rising Risk of Trump Assassination and War with Russia Next Year(Video)

Tucker Carlson spoke with Adam Carolla for an interview that was posted on Wednesday. The interview covered a lot of ground, focusing on Carlson’s freedom after being fired from Fox News four months ago. Three subjects that stuck out are Carlson teasing an interview with Larry Sinclair, a man who in 2008 said he had sex and smoked crack with Barack Obama in 1999, Carlson’s fears that President Trump will be assassinated and his prediction that the U.S. will go to war with Russia within the next year.

Carlson said he believes Sinclair.



Screen image via the Adam Carolla Show/YouTube.

Video clip posted by Carlson biographer Chadwick Moore, “Tucker Carlson teases an upcoming interview with Larry Sinclair, a man who was ridiculed by the press after coming forward with allegations that he smoked crack and had sex with Barack Obama in 1999, when Obama was a state senator in Illinois.”

Collin Rugg posted a clip with Carlson talking about his fears (which he asked Trump about in their debate night interview), “BREAKING: Tucker Carlson suggests Donald Trump may be assassinated after the impeachments, indictments and slander campaigns all failed in hurting his popularity. Wow… “We’re speeding toward assassination, obviously, and no one will say that…” “They fabricated a lot about what happened on January 6th in order to impeach him again. It didn’t work. He came back, then they indicted him. It didn’t work. He became more popular. Then they indicted him three more times, and every single time his popularity rose.”

“TheChiefNerd” posted a clip of Carlson talking about his prediction the U.S. will go to war with Russia in order to create conditions to win the 2024 elections (against Trump and MAGA), “”They can’t lose. They will do anything to win. So how do they do that? They’re not going to do COVID again…They’re going to go to war with Russia is what they’re going to do. There will be a hot war between the United States and Russia within the next year…They need to declare war footing in order to assume war powers in order to win. I believe that and I think all the evidence suggests that’s true.”

Carlson on network control of talent, ““They feel so bad about themselves they’re afraid to go anywhere,” Tucker Carlson tells @adamcarolla how TV news management keeps on-air talent submissive and feeble.”

Complete interview: