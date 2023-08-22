“Everything They Told You About Ukraine Is a Lie” – Episode 18: Tucker Carlson Sits Down with Colonel Douglas MacGregor (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson sat down with Colonel Douglas MacGregor in his latest Tucker on Twitter series.

Colonel MacGregor was a regular on Tucker’s former program on Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News. McGregor has consistently condemned US participation in the Ukrainian War with Russia.

Here is the full interview from Twitter-X:

Ep. 18 Into the abyss: Colonel Douglas Macgregor tells us why the Ukraine war must end now. pic.twitter.com/a3bGLvJC4s — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 21, 2023

Vigilant FOX reported on Tucker’s introduction where he laid out the truth about the mainstream media reporting on this massacre

MacGregor explains why this bloody war must end now.

“Pretty much everything that NBC News and the New York Times have told you about the war in Ukraine is a lie.” “‘The Russian army is incompetent,’ they claim. ‘Ukraine is a democracy.’ ‘Vladimir Putin is Hitler, and he’s trying to take over the world.’ Thankfully, the Ukrainians are winning. None of that is true. “Every claim is false. The last one, especially. The Ukrainian Army is not winning. In fact, it’s losing badly. Ukraine is being destroyed. Its population is being slaughtered in lopsided battles with a technologically superior enemy or scattered by the millions to the rest of the globe as refugees. Ukraine is running out of soldiers. “As that happens, the question will inevitably arise who’s going to replace them? If the Ukrainians can’t beat Putin, who will? The answer, of course, will be us. American troops will fight the Russian army in Eastern Europe. That’s most likely. And the assumption is we’ll win. But will we win? Probably not, says former Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor, a decorated combat veteran who advised the Secretary of Defense in the last administration. The US, says Macgregor, is on the brink of a catastrophic war that could very easily destroy us. Few Americans seem to understand that, but they should.”

