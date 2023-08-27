Elon Musk’s Space X Dragon Docks With The International Space Station

This past week Space X Dragon launched a crew to the International Space Station. What made this launch unique is that one Astronaut per country, representing a different space agency was represented. On board was an American, Japanese, Danish and Russian astronaut.

Daily Mail Reported:

You don’t want any slip-ups when you are moving at 17,000mph and the astronauts aboard Elon Musk’s SpaceX Dragon were composure itself as they docked with the International Space Station (ISS). Thirty hours after blast-off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center the multi-national crew caught up with its target 261 miles above Queensland, Australia. On board are a Dane, an American, a Russian and a Japanese astronaut on a six-month mission to study space’s effects on microbial life and on human sleep patterns.

“Four Astronauts from four different countries. The mission commander calling it a united team with a common mission. This morning Nasa’s crew 7 aboard a Space X Crew Dragon docking at the International Space Station just moments ago after a 30 hour journey through space.”

Crew 7 marks the eighth crewed mission flown for Nasa by Space X since 2020.