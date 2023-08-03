Dr. Peter McCullough on LeBron James Son’s Cardiac Arrest and the Potential Role of Spike Protein

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and ordering through the links below, which benefits Gateway Pundit. We appreciate your support!)

The world was shocked when Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California. The 18-year old basketball prodigy is out of ICU and said to be in stable condition.

The cardiac arrest incident with James is just the latest in a slew of cardiac incidents that have hit young athletes, raising questions about the role of the COVID-19 vaccine and spike protein in these incidents.

Dr. Peter McCullough is not only America’s leading cardiologist but he is also our nation’s leading COVID-19 expert and one of the most outspoken critics of the risks of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines.

Now Dr. McCullough is speaking out after the latest incident involving Bronny James.

McCullough writes,

We are seeing a wide range of vaccine associated collapses among on screen reporters, athletes, and many others that can be caused by POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome) which has a benign prognosis all the way to myocarditis and ventricular tachycardia/fibrillation which can be fatal. Details regarding the COVID-19 vaccine taken, when the doses were administered, the initial cardiac rhythm at the time of collapse followed by cardiac testing including ECG, blood tests, and MRI are all needed to ascertain the prognosis.

McCullough further points out:

Bronny James’ 18-year-old USC teammate Vince Iwuchukwu collapsed on the court during a summer 2022 workout at the Galen Center. USC, who mandated COVID-19 vaccines for students, had training staff rush to shock his heart into normal rhythm and he later received an ICD and returned to playing. Now Bronny James himself, who attended Sierra Canyon high school where strict COVID-vaccine mandates were enforced, was reported to have a cardiac arrest and prompt recovery. LeBron James himself indicated that he and his family after doing their research were fully COVID-19 vaccinated. This was about three months after the US FDA put out myocarditis warnings on mRNA vaccines.

In reviewing data from South Korea and other countries, regarding rates of myocarditis in vaccinated individuals earlier this year, McCullough made it clear what an absolute disaster the COVID-19 vaccine protocols were:

COVID-19 vaccines should have never been administered to young persons without risks of serious respiratory illness. These outcomes confirm COVID-19 vaccine induced myocarditis is leading to death among young persons who unfortunately took one or more injection. Research on myocarditis risk stratification and mitigation is urgently needed.

The good news is that there is something that you can do to protect yourself and your family from the side effects of the COVID-19 shots:

From Dr. McCullough:

“Far and away the most common question I get from those who took one of the COVID-19 vaccines is: “how do I get this out of my body.” The mRNA and adenoviral DNA products were rolled out with no idea on how or when the body would ever breakdown the genetic code. The synthetic mRNA carried on lipid nanoparticles appears to be resistant to breakdown by human ribonucleases by design so the product would be long-lasting and produce the protein product of interest for a considerable time period… it is a big problem when the protein is the pathogenic SARS-CoV-2 Spike.”

According to Dr. McCullough, the best-known defense against spike protein is a daily dose of over-the-counter nattokinase:

“Nattokinase is an enzyme is produced by fermenting soybeans with bacteria Bacillus subtilis var. natto and has been available as an oral supplement. It degrades fibrinogen, factor VII, cytokines, and factor VIII and has been studied for its cardiovascular benefits. Out of all the available therapies I have used in my practice and among all the proposed detoxification agents, I believe nattokinase and related peptides hold the greatest promise for patients at this time.”

If you or someone you love would like to try nattokinase, The Wellness Company’s “Spike Support Formula” contains nattokinase plus other extracts and is designed by Dr. Peter McCullough and his team.

Here is Dr. McCullough discussing how nattokinase works in attacking the dangerous spike protein:

Protect yourself and your family by taking the Spike Support Formula every single day!

Here is what people are saying about The Wellness Company’s Spike Support Formula:

“I lost my sense of smell and had other mild sensory problems after being sick in mid-2022. On top of that, I was also worried about shedding from family members as well as coming down with additional variants. I saw Dr. McCullough talk about the product and decided to give it a try. A month and a half later, I feel sooo much better. I also have recommended the product to family members to help them detox from the painful side effects of the vaccine. Would recommend this to everyone in our post-pandemic world. There’s zero downside in giving it a try.” “I have suffered from long covid for over a year. I’ve been taking this for product for 30 days. I feel so much better. Wished I had found this earlier. Just received my 2nd order.” “Evidently my hub and I both had covid sometime in the last few years, but didn’t know it. We are both in our mid sixties. Lately, we’d had zero energy, GI issues, and most recently for myself, heart fluttering. We’ve been taking Spike Support now for only about 10 days, and the change is REMARKABLE. I credit Spike Support completely, because I can tell when my next dose is due. The components are all tremendous in so many ways, and it’s sure nice to feel great every day again. THANK YOU TWC, for giving us our lives back! And thank YOU, Dr. McCullough for standing up and speaking out, and starting this recovery for so many folks!”

According to the Wellness Company, purchasing all the components of the Spike Support Formula would be over $100 – you can save 36% with the unique formulation in The Wellness Company’s Spike Support Formula.

Click here to order the Spike Support Formula today.