Disney Whistleblower Reveals How the Woke Company “Systemically Persecuted” Conservatives and Names the Individual Who Led the Charge (VIDEO)

It should not come as a surprise that the House of Mouse has been bullying conservatives inside the company. But the individual who laid the groundwork for harassing these patriots employed methods that should send a chill down your spine.

Bounding into Comics dropped an explosive report Tuesday revealing that a whistleblower has come forward describing how Disney is “systemically persecuting” conservatives. Moreover, the woke company has mandated that employees keep Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) diaries which determine whether employees would receive promotions, raises, or even keep their job.

Disney is essentially running their company precisely how Communist China rules over its citizens. If you are a good soldier you remain in good standing and get social credit points. But if you dare cross Mickey Mouse you can lose your livelihood.

The anonymous whistleblower supplied documents to YouTuber WDW Pro who broke the following news to his audience:

It is now our understanding that at Disney since the summer of 2020 many employees of the company have been required to maintain their various virtuous actions within diversity, equity, and inclusion. And that diary of their ‘good deeds’ was part of maintaining their job security, but not only that, but in fact it was also tied to their job compensation if you can believe it. We’re talking about bonuses that you might not receive if you went afoul of Latondra Newton, the prior Chief Diversity Officer of Disney if you went afoul of her belief systems.

WATCH:

Here is a picture of the individual primarily responsible for the Marxist DEI garbage and threatening conservatives within the company.

The news only got worse for those who objected to Newton’s sinister ideals. Dissenters would be sent to HR to be re-educated.

Starting in the summer of 2020 and moving forward until today, if you espouse political beliefs in the workplace, or outside the workplace, or on social media and those political or sociocultural beliefs did not align with very far left views than you could expect to be sent to HR to have some serious conversations and discussions. In doing this, the Walt Disney Company seems to have eliminated the vast majority of their conservative employees and have turned the company into a monolithic kind of state where everyone there is is either far to the left on the spectrum or they are a moderate or conservative in hiding.

WDW Pro then relayed information from the whistleblower that Newton had an underling helping her carry out the dirty work. This crony instituted a new process by which to hire people based on DEI principles, essentially eliminating conservative candidates.

There’s an individual under Newton who apparently also instituted a new process by which to hire people. And that hiring process is part of the DEI initiative. He stripped out the need for a significant number of applicants to meet any kind of criteria whatsoever.

Newton left Disney in June after spending six years ruining the company with her woke, Marxist ideas. During her tyrannical reign, Disney pushed the radical LGBTQ agenda into its animated films and race-swapped white characters.

She also oversaw ditching “fairy godmothers” for more “gender-neutral” titles at dress-up boutiques inside its theme parks. Moreover, Newton also got rid of Disney World’s longtime greeting, “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls” from its Magic Kingdom fireworks show to promote “inclusivity.”

Her reign of terror may be over, but one can be sure that Disney is still determined to crush all dissent within the company. One can only hope this leads to more movies bombings and declining attendance at their theme parks.