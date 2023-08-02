DIRTY PENCE: Jack Smith Indictment Reveals Mike Pence Took Secret Notes of Conversations with Trump Before January 6 – Lied to Trump Supporters on Jan. 4

Once again, President Trump was indicted on Tuesday – the DAY AFTER Hunter Biden’s best friend and business associate Devon Archer testified that the Joe Biden was included on 20 calls when his son was sitting with foreign officials arranging influence peddling deals for the family.

Archer also testified that Joe Biden met with Russia’s Yelena Baturina who invested $40 million into Hunter Biden’s real estate ventures. And she also paid Hunter Biden $3.5 million in consulting fees. Joe Biden later excluded Baturina from his Russian sanctions list.

So what happened next? President Trump was indicted again today by corrupt Special Counsel Jack Smith.

For those paying attention this is not the first time this has happened. There have been at least six times now where new evidence was released implicating the Biden Crime Family and then President Trump is indicted by the Biden regime the next day.

Trump was hit with 4 counts for challenging the fraudulent 2020 election: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

In his 45-page indictment of retread January 6 Committee talking points and misinformation, Jack Smith revealed on Tuesday that Mike Pence was taking secret notes from conversations with Trump.

On page 33 of the indictment Jack Smith reveals that Mike Pence was taking secret notes of his conversations with President Trump before January 6.

This is an interesting revelation. According to Mike Pence’s notes he was telling the president he resisted using his office to overturn the election. That was never the issue. Trump and millions of Americans expected Mike Pence to do the honorable thing and turn the questionable results back to the states. Pence even promiced he would do this two days before January 6.

Mike Pence Jan 4, 2021: "I know we all got doubts about the election. I share the concerns of millions of Americans about voting irregularities. I promise you this Wed. We'll have our day in Congress. We'll hear the objections. We'll hear the evidence."https://t.co/YlhKf4LVoq pic.twitter.com/MPJqCRWnfq — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 2, 2023

FOX News reported: