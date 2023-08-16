Dirty Jack Smith Obtained Trump’s Private Twitter Messages and Draft Tweets

Special Counsel Jack Smith obtained President Trump’s Twitter direct messages (DMs), draft tweets and location information, according to newly unsealed court records.

As previously reported, Jack Smith asked Judge Beryl Howell, an Obama appointee, for a secret search warrant for Trump’s Twitter account @RealDonaldTrump.

X, formerly known as Twitter, was fined $350,000 because it delayed producing the subpoenaed records.

The search warrant was so secret that Trump didn’t even know Jack Smith issued a subpoena for the records.

Biden’s corrupt Justice Department obtained a nondisclosure order that prohibited X from informing Trump about Jack Smith’s subpoena.

Over the course of the months-long legal battle, X argued that the nondisclosure order violated the First Amendment and Stored Communications Act.

The Justice Department argued Trump would put the so-called ‘ongoing investigation’ in jeopardy.

According to CNN, the DC Circuit Court Appeals said the court found that there were “reasonable grounds to believe” that Trump would ‘jeopardize the ongoing investigation’ if he knew about the search warrant.

“The district court, according to the DC Circuit’s opinion, “found that there were ‘reasonable grounds to believe’ that disclosing the warrant to former President Trump ‘would seriously jeopardize the ongoing investigation’ by giving him “an opportunity to destroy evidence, change patterns of behavior, [or] notify confederates.”” CNN reported.

Jack Smith admitted to Judge Howell he included inaccurate information when he suggested Trump would become a flight risk if he learned about the secret gag order.

Now this…

Jack Smith also sought Trump’s private messages and ‘draft tweets’ which are tweets that are created and then deleted.

X pushed back and argued Trump’s private messages were covered under executive privilege.

X appealed Judge Howell’s ruling but the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ultimately sided with Judge Beryl Howell.

The Hill reported: