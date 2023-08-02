Devon Archer Speaks Out: Tucker Carlson Interview Reveals Intricate Connections Between Hunter Biden’s Business and Joe Biden’s Influence (VIDEO)

In an exclusive interview by Tucker Carlson with Devon Archer, former business partner of Hunter Biden, details about the Biden family’s involvement in various businesses were brought to light. The conversation touched on Hunter Biden’s connections to Washington, D.C. and the Biden brand’s influence.

According to Archer, Hunter Biden’s main contributions to his business partnerships were his extensive network in Washington and the influence of the Biden brand, rather than specific expertise in legal work or private equity.

The interview also explored on the importance of “knowing the guy” in Washington’s business environment.

“[Hunter] knew a lot of people, but obviously there was some familiar… his brother, his father, some of his father’s siblings. So he knew a lot of people.”

“How do I deal with getting a guy a visa that needs to come over for a business deal? Call our lobbyist that knows the guy in DHS or used to work in DHS or Customs, Border Patrol, or the people at the embassy and state. They might be able to help.”

A recurring theme in the interview was the question of whether Hunter Biden would have been involved in these businesses without his father’s government position. Though Archer found it hard to speculate on this matter, he acknowledged that the brand of Biden undoubtedly added power to their business dealings.

A particularly notable point in the discussion was the reference to a personalized letter from then-Vice President Joe Biden to Devon Archer. In the letter, Biden expresses gratitude and excitement for the business partnership between Archer and his son.

“Dear Devin, I apologize for not getting a chance to talk to you at the luncheon yesterday. I was having trouble getting away from hosting President Hu [Jintao]. I hope I get a chance to see you again soon with Hunter. I hope you enjoyed lunch. Thanks for coming. Sincerely, Joseph R. Biden, Jr.”

The interview hints at the close relationship between Hunter Biden and his father, and Joe Biden’s knowledge of Hunter’s business meetings and associates.

The conversation also touched on the instances when Joe Biden would call in with clients present on speakerphone, with Archer estimating this happened around 20 times over a ten-year partnership.

We will discuss each key point in separate posts.

WATCH: