DEVELOPING: Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Rattles SoCal as Tropical Storm Hilary Bears Down on Region #Hurriquake

SoCal was rocked by an earthquake as a rare tropical storm moved into the region on Sunday

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Ojai, California as outer bands of Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in the region.

Ojai is located just north of Los Angeles and is currently under a flood alert.

The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks ranging from 3.1 to 3.6 on the Richter scale.

Meanwhile, Southern California is bracing for the full impact of Tropical Storm Hilary.

Hurricane Hilary was downgraded to a Tropical Storm on Sunday before making landfall in the United States.

Hilary was a Category 2 storm with 110 mph sustained winds as it crawled up Mexico’s Baja California peninsula Saturday evening but weakened as she approached cooler waters.

Heavy rains blanketed Southern California on Sunday; stronger winds are expected later in the evening.

Twitter users dubbed Sunday’s earthquake a “hurriquake”

DEVELOPING…