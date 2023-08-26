“He Wanted to Kill N******”- Man Guns Down Three People In Dollar General in Jacksonville in “Racially Motivated Attack” Against Black People Before Killing Himself – Had Multiple Manifestos – FBI to Investigate Incident as Hate Crime (VIDEO)

An awful mass shooting occurred in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday what is being called a racially motivated attack.

Unconfirmed reports state that four individuals were killed and two wounded Saturday afternoon just before 1 PM on Kings Road, Northwest Jacksonville, . The body count could rise are more details are uncovered.

Breaking: Reports of active shooter near Edward Waters University, Jacksonville, Florida Reports said 4 people are dead and 2 others shot. Read more here: https://t.co/0BwwovKFxc pic.twitter.com/U2Y1jB36Jt — Newstongue (@newstongue) August 26, 2023

Details are very scarce at the moment but News4Jax reported that a witness, who was about to walk into the store, said he heard gunshots ring out moments later.

He said he witnessed the shooter firing at cars. The next thing he noticed was a woman running and another man fall back when he turned around.

Emergency services, including a SWAT team, rushed to the scene. The suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside and exchanged gunfire with the police.

A Jacksonville City Council Member confirmed that the shooter is now deceased.

Jacksonville Mayor Denna Deagan was on scene and confirmed to News4Jax there were multiple fatalities. She also told the outlet a man was barricaded in the Dollar General on Kings Road.

Mayor Deegan says several people are dead in a shooting at the Dollar General on Kings Road and the suspect is barricaded inside. SWAT and police have been here for hours, a witness I spoke to told me he had just walked out of the store when he heard gunshots. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/R0LrKCalML — Ben Ryan (@BenRyanANJax) August 26, 2023

She also lamented the number of mass shootings happening in America.

This is unacceptable. One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take.

Sheriff T.K Waters told reporters Saturday evening that “This is a dark day in Jacksonville’s history. There is no place for hate in this community.” He confirmed that the shooter killed three black people before committing suicide.

HAPPENING NOW: Officials give an update on a deadly shooting at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida. https://t.co/LOagz5OgDr https://t.co/XuQLqVdJr0 — ABC News (@ABC) August 26, 2023

Waters said the dead suspect lived with his parents in Clay County and wore a tactical vest, used a handgun, and had an AR-15 style weapon. The sheriff said they did not have a positive ID on the suspect but confirmed the man was a white man in his early 20s.

The shooter first tried to enter historically black Edward Waters College before getting turned away by security. He first fired his weapons outside the Dollar General before going inside and killed three black people before turning the gun on himself.

The sheriff said the man had swastikas on his weapons.

New: The Jacksonville mass shooter left a manifesto saying he hated Black people. His assault weapon was covered with swastikas. 🔗https://t.co/ULtqgMIDFK pic.twitter.com/QDS6RbjEvC — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 26, 2023

Waters went on to note the man was motivated by hatred of black people and authored several manifestos with the N word mentioned in them.

This shooting was racially motivated, he hated black people…he wanted to kill n******

#BREAKING: A racially motivated shooter shot and killed 3 black people in Jacksonville, Florida, before turning the gun on himself, Police announced. "He hated black people… He wanted to kill n*****s" pic.twitter.com/Kn8ezr9qwr — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) August 26, 2023

The FBI said the mass shooting will be investigated as a “hate crime.”