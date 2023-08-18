DEVELOPING: IRS Agent “Accidentally” Shoots and Kills Another Agent During Training In Phoenix – FBI “Investigating” Incident (VIDEO)

Phoenix, Arizona – An IRS agent was gunned down by one of his own Thursday evening during a training exercise according to ABC 15 News.

ABC 15 News also revealed that the FBI is “investigating” the shooting which is being called an accident.

Charlotte M. Dennis with the Phoenix Field Office of the IRS Criminal Investigation (CI) division told Arizona’s Family that it was aware of an “incident” involving one of its special agents.

She said the agent was taken to HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center, where he later passed away.

The FBI’s field office in Phoenix released an emailed statement vowing a “methodical” approach”:

The FBI’s investigation will be methodical and thorough to address every element of the incident,” an emailed statement said. Those findings will then be turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office (District of Arizona) for review.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) said the gun range was being utilized by multiple federal agencies at the time.

Catturd raised an interesting question on X (formally Twitter): what exactly is the IRS doing with guns?

