DEVELOPING: Gary Bell’s Current Employer CompMo Group DELETES WEBSITE After Viral Reports of Michigan Voter Registration Scandal

On Tuesday, The Gateway Pundit broke a BLOCKBUSTER REPORT on 2020 voter fraud in Michigan.

The investigation had been buried by politicians, government investigators and the press.

On October 8, 2020, only one month before the 2020 general election, Muskegon, MI City Clerk Ann Meisch noticed a black female, whose name was later redacted from the police report, dropping off between 8,000-10,000 completed voter registration applications at the city clerk’s office. Clerk Meisch immediately noticed that the stacks of registrations included the same handwriting, non-existent addresses, and incorrect phone numbers.

The Muskegon Police Department was contacted and asked to investigate. On 10/21/20 First Lieutenant Mike Anderson was contacted by Tom Fabus, Chief of Investigations for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office. According to the MI State Police report, Fabus asked for Michigan State Police assistance with a joint investigation of alleged voter fraud being conducted by the Muskegon Police Department and the AG.

An investigative task force was formed, and an investigation was initiated.

The Gateway Pundit this week reported on this police report and investigation that took place in Michigan and was later apparently killed off by authorities.

On Wednesday TGP reported that GBI Strategies Director Gary Bell has a bio on the CompMo Group website.

According to Compmo Group Gary Bell manages over 70 “organizing operations” in 20 states and lends logistical and consulting support to another 7 states.

Bell brags about managing 70 different campaigns and worksites simultaneously. Bell also brags about doing “IE’s” or “Independent Expenditure” campaigns for groups whose spending on campaign-related actions would not otherwise be disclosed or publicly available.

Bell appears to be part of the campaign-world ‘deep state’ on the left: the ones actually getting left-wing candidates into office.

CompMo Group has more on Gary Bell. He started in Washington DC. This bio says Bell leads HUNDREDS of field managers and THOUSANDS of canvassers.

We can now confirm that CompMo Group took down their website. This happened yesterday.

It’s gone.

According to Bad Kitty Twitter-X: The CompMo Group Facebook page has also been deleted.

Bad Kitty reported: Wow, after Gary Bell was exposed by the Gateway Pundit as being a part of the Michigan police report business, both the compmogroup dot com website and Facebook pages are gone! The website was last archived Aug 10th, 2023. Recall GBI Strategies LLC is a left-wing campaign consulting company run by Gary Bell. And according to Compmo Group, Gary Bell manages over 70 “organizing operations” in 20 states and lends logistical and consulting support to another 7 states.

They’re nervous.