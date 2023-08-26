Fans Pour Out of Stadium After Two People Shot at Chicago White Sox Game

A shooting at a White Sox game caused people to flee from Guaranteed Rate Field located on the South Side of Chicago Friday night.

Police confirmed a shooting took place in the left field bleachers.

A 90s-themed concert featuring Vanilla Ice and others was canceled after the shooting.

This #WhiteSox franchise is a joke. The product on the field is pathetic, and the rest of the organization is just as bad. Tons of fans bought tickets to tonight's game, and sat through a horrible game, because there was supposed to be a concert afterwards. Then after the game… pic.twitter.com/TZOzGP9jKe — Collin Corbett (@CollinCorbett) August 26, 2023

According to media reports, at least 2 people were shot. Their injuries are non-life threatening.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

No word on the suspect(s).

ABC 7 Chicago reported:

A shooting at the White Sox game caused some scary moments for some fans, and appeared to cancel the post-game concert. The shooting apparently happened somewhere in the left field bleachers. Further details haven’t been released by the police, and the White Sox have not commented on the incident. Tom Miller, who attended the game, said that he was sitting two rows behind where the shooting occurred. He said he didn’t hear or see what happened but moments later a woman appeared to be bleeding from the leg. He said he believed two people, possibly three, suffered some sort of wound. “It happened just two rows in front me, and there was no one in front of us. All of a sudden this lady just starts bleeding from the leg,” Miller said. “There were at least two of ’em in a row that got hit, may be a third, but I know two for sure. And all of a sudden security was there and they kicked us out.”

More from ABC 7 Chicago: