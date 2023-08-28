DEVELOPING: Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue Helicopter Crashes Into Apartment Building in Pompano Beach; Multiple Injuries Reported But No Confirmed Deaths (VIDEO)

A Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Fire Rescue helicopter crashed into a building in Pompano Beach early Monday morning, according to preliminary reports from local authorities and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA revealed that the aircraft involved in the crash was carrying three people when it struck a building. Video footage from the scene showed the helicopter emitting smoke before spinning out of control and crashing.

WATCH:

Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue helicopter crashed in Pompano Beach this morning around 8:45. No reports of deaths so far, only 3 people injured which is a miracle after seeing the video.

pic.twitter.com/rtHxzfLJaF — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) August 28, 2023

While the condition of the victims has not yet been disclosed, Sandra King, a spokeswoman for Pompano Beach, stated that the two crew members on the helicopter and two civilians from the apartment building have been hospitalized, Local10 News reported.

According to King, none of the injured have suffered critical injuries. Authorities have not yet confirmed if there were any fatalities.

BSO released the following statement:

BSO is currently working a developing incident regarding a helicopter crash located near North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Here’s what we know so far: Motorists are advised to avoid the area of North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach as Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue respond to a helicopter crash. Dixie Highway is shutdown between Northeast Fifth Street and Northeast 10th Street. At approximately 8:46 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a call of an aircraft alert located southwest of the Pompano Beach Airpark. The helicopter involved in the crash is a BSO Fire Rescue helicopter. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported two people to an area hospital. The media staging area is located on the westside of Dixie Highway at Northeast 10th Street. A BSO Public Information Officer will be on scene at approximately: 10:00 AM.

Local 10 News reporter Samiar Nefzi spoke with the father and sister of the two civilians who were injured. “I’m trying to find out what’s happening with my brothers. They’re at the hospital, and I just got a phone call from my son and I don’t know what’s going on,” said the sister of the victims.

Another resident of the building said he heard a loud noise while inside his apartment. “When I was inside, there was a ‘pop, pop, pop, pop.’ There was fire everywhere,” he said.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said that they will investigate the crash. The NTSB will lead the investigation, looking into the causes of the crash, per WPTV. No further details have been released by authorities as of yet.

This is a developing story.