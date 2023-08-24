DEVELOPING: Barriers Up Outside Fulton County Jail in Anticipation of President Trump’s Arrival (VIDEO)

by

Orange barriers went up at the Fulton County jail in anticipation of President Trump’s arrival on Thursday.

Trump will turn himself into authorities on Thursday after Fulton County DA Fani Willis charged him with RICO and conspiracy for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

Marxist Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

A Fulton County grand jury last Monday returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

Trump was hit with 13 charges. His bond was set at $200,000.

Trump will be processed and booked. He will also likely have his mugshot taken.

WATCH:

Ben Berquam is live on the scene outside the Fulton County jail.

WATCH:

On Wednesday President Trump said he will “proudly be arrested” in Georgia.

“NOBODY HAS EVER FOUGHT FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY LIKE PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. FOR DOING SO, I WILL PROUDLY BE ARRESTED TOMORROW AFTERNOON IN GEORGIA. GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Trump’s lawyers and associates were processed and booked at the Fulton County jail on Wednesday.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.