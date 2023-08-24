DEVELOPING: Barriers Up Outside Fulton County Jail in Anticipation of President Trump’s Arrival (VIDEO)

Orange barriers went up at the Fulton County jail in anticipation of President Trump’s arrival on Thursday.

Trump will turn himself into authorities on Thursday after Fulton County DA Fani Willis charged him with RICO and conspiracy for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

Marxist Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

A Fulton County grand jury last Monday returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

Trump was hit with 13 charges. His bond was set at $200,000.

Trump will be processed and booked. He will also likely have his mugshot taken.

Barriers being installed outside Fulton County Jail ahead of Trump’s arrival. Footage by: @SaraHigdon_ pic.twitter.com/DytRiNeh1U — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 24, 2023

Ben Berquam is live on the scene outside the Fulton County jail.

Hundreds Gathering Outside Fulton County Jail In Support of President Trump@LauraLoomer joins @BenBergquam and Steve Bannon on the War Room to discuss the support gathered outside the Fulton County jail for President Trump. Watch LIVE➡ https://t.co/aeKhZCtVbe Watch more… pic.twitter.com/gfRBjIuzpl — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) August 24, 2023

On Wednesday President Trump said he will “proudly be arrested” in Georgia.

“NOBODY HAS EVER FOUGHT FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY LIKE PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. FOR DOING SO, I WILL PROUDLY BE ARRESTED TOMORROW AFTERNOON IN GEORGIA. GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Trump’s lawyers and associates were processed and booked at the Fulton County jail on Wednesday.