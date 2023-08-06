Democrat Rep. Connolly Says Americans Aren’t Buying ‘Bidenomics’ Because Joe Biden is “Too Modest to Take Credit” (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep. Gerry Connolly on Saturday said the reason Americans aren’t buying “Bidenomics” is because Joe Biden is just too modest to take credit.

Bidenomics = High mortgage rates, high inflation rates, collapsed banks, expensive groceries, record high rent, and dwindling retirement accounts.

Fitch downgraded the US’s long-term credit rating to AA+ from AAA last week.

The popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage recently spiked to 7.22%!

The average payment on a $400,000 mortgage is $1,000 more per month than it was 2 years ago.

The average American family is paying $10,000 more for the same goods thanks to Bidenomics.

But the reason why Americans aren’t buying Bidenomics is because blue-collar Joe from Scranton is just too modest to take credit, according to Rep. Connolly.

Hint: If you have to explain to the American people why they should just believe the economy is great, the economy is not great.

“I do think the economy is going to be a huge asset. Biden has been maybe too reticent, too modest to take credit,” Connolly said.

Democrat Rep. Gerry Connolly says the reason Americans aren't buying "Bidenomics" is because Biden has been "too reticent — too modest — to take credit" pic.twitter.com/K815xFCiqP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 5, 2023

The Biden Regime is so desperate to convince Americans that ‘Bidenomics’ is working that the Regime put up signs with Biden’s name on them at construction sites in an effort to boost poll numbers.

Pathetic.