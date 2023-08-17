D.C. War Zone: Uber Driver From Iraq Survives Hail of Gunfire Just Blocks From the White House (Video)

An Uber driver from Iraq who left his home country to escape war was caught in a hail of gunfire over the weekend in Washington, D.C. just blocks from the White House.

Omar Al-Furaiji had picked up two passengers near the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle (famous for holding the funeral of President Kennedy in 1963) located about six blocks north of the White House near the intersection of Rhode Island Avenue and Connecticut Avenue, NW. Bullets started flying, hitting his SUV several times. The passengers were not hurt. Al-Furaiji was not hit by any bullets but he was wounded by glass shards from bullets that went through his windshield near his head. One bullet pierced his seat near his shoulder before hitting the windshield.

A second hail of bullets was unleashed by a car behind him, in apparent response. A passenger in that vehicle could be seen in dashcam video opening a car door and firing a handgun.

One person in the vicinty was reported shot in the back. No arrests have been made and no update given on the shooting victim.

Initial report by Metropolitan Police early Saturday morning: “Alert: Shooting Investigation at 0100 hrs in the 1700 block of Rhoda Island Ave, NW. Lookout for a silver suv with tinted windows. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911”

Alert: Shooting Investigation at 0100 hrs in the 1700 block of Rhoda Island Ave, NW. Lookout for a silver suv with tinted windows. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 12, 2023

Video by WTTG-TV:

Excerpt from WTTG report:

A police report says witnesses told officers that at least six gunshots were fired from an SUV with tinted windows. Police say one person outside the vehicle was shot in the back. At least two vehicles in the area were also struck by bullets. Officers say the SUV was silver in color and was last seen traveling northbound in the north alley of 1200 St. Matthews Court in the northwest. The victim’s condition is not known.

More from WRC-TV (excerpt):