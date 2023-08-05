CRINGE: Kamala Harris Marvels Over Caramelized Onions (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Friday was out and about in Washington DC touting Biden’s failed economic agenda dubbed ‘Bidenomics.’

Harris stopped at a cheese shop in DC to pick up some refreshments.

She was wowed by caramelized onions.

The man behind the counter suggested that Kamala Harris pair the cheese she ordered with caramelized onions.

“It’s actually a Fromage blanc, but it comes across like cream cheese,” the man told Harris.

Harris said she wanted something savory to go with the cheese after he suggested pairing it with berries.

“Something savory? Maybe some caramelized onions?” he said.

“Oh! That would be nice! Oh, I like that! That would be very nice! Quite decadent, and very nice!” Harris said.

This stupid woman is a heartbeat away from the presidency.

WATCH: