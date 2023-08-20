OF COURSE: AOC and Other ‘Squad’ Members Have Spent $1.2 Million in Campaign Cash on Private Security After Calling for Defunding the Police

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the so-called ‘Squad’ have spent over a million dollars in campaign funds on private security, despite their repeated demands to defund the police in recent years.

This is a running theme with Democrats on the far left.

Their safety is just more important than yours, you see.

The New York Post reports:

AOC, ‘squad’ spent $1.2M in campaign cash on private security despite calls to defund the police Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her eight-comrade “squad” of anti-cop lawmakers have shelled out more than $1.2 million in campaign funds on private security since taking office, records show. Leading the way is Cori Bush (D-Missouri), who has reported spending more than $730,000 on private security – including $75,000 she funneled to her own husband – and Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), whose $272,000-plus tab includes security upgrades at her district offices. Bush’s campaign spending on security predates her 2021 arrival in the House of Representatives. Since she first ran for Congress in 2019, she’s paid $736,748 for security services. Among the benefactors of her donor’s largesse was St. Louis-based Peace Security, a pro-gun, right-wing private security firm that racked up $380,947 despite reportedly promoting the Second Amendment — in sharp contrast to Democratic socialist Bush’s anti-gun campaign messaging… Ocasio-Cortez is second among squad members in campaign security spending, shelling out $272,914.67 since taking office in 2019.

Isn’t this just typical?

Of course she did. Because they never live the lives and situations that we mere little people have to live. She is much more “valuable” and “important” to put herself in that situation. — Mike Sanders (@MikeSan63329834) August 19, 2023

These corrupt politicians need to answer why they need protection from crime and we serfs do not. It’s criminal. — Illusive Answer (@Illusively) August 19, 2023

Here’s a reminder of what AOC said on this topic.

Maybe it’s time to defund AOC and the Squad.