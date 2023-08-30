Country Singer Oliver Anthony Reads The Bible on Joe Rogan’s Podcast (Video)

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this morning that breakout country star Oliver Anthony made a surprise appearance at Joe Rogan’s comedy club in Austin, Texas on Tuesday night.

Now just 12 hours later, Joe Rogan has released a two-hour interview with Oliver Anthony on Spotify.

In the interview, Rogan and Anthony talked on numerous topics such as cars, breaking addiction, music, and faith.

At one point while sharing his testimony on how he started to believe in God, the country breakout star opened up his Bible and started reading Proverbs 4:20-27.

Anthony read “My son, pay attention to what I say; turn your ear to my words. Do not let them out of your sight, keep them within your heart; for they are life to those who find them and health to one’s whole body. Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it. Keep your mouth free of perversity; keep corrupt talk far from your lips. Let your eyes look straight ahead; fix your gaze directly before you.”

Anthony also shared with Rogan on how he turned to God when he was in the hospital after experiencing cardiovascular problems.

The country star then went into details on how he told God he would give up drinking, smoking and start over by having God as his number one focus in his life.

