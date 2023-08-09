Conservative Megadonors Reportedly in Talks to Invest in Tucker Carlson’s New Media Venture

Being forced out of FOX News may end up being the best thing that ever happened to Tucker Carlson.

It’s no secret that Tucker is in the process of building his own media company, but the hot new buzz around the project is that he is attracting some very wealthy conservatives who want to invest in the company.

At some point, the people who run FOX News are going to really regret getting rid of the network’s biggest draw.

CNBC reports:

Tucker Carlson could see Rebekah Mercer, Peter Thiel invest in his media company Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson could see two of the wealthiest GOP business megadonors, Rebekah Mercer and Peter Thiel, invest in his new media company, according to people familiar with the matter. Mercer has spoken with Carlson since his April departure from Fox News about possibly investing in his as yet unnamed media company, sources told CNBC. Thiel has hinted to allies that he could invest in the venture after hearing from Carlson’s side, these people added. It was unclear Monday whether Thiel or Mercer had officially moved ahead with a financing plan, and their spokespeople did not respond to multiple requests for comment over several weeks, including outreach on Monday. A spokesman for Carlson did not return a request for comment. But both of them have privately expressed interest in helping Carlson, said numerous sources, who were granted anonymity to discuss private conversations. The move by Carlson and his team to cultivate potential investors like Mercer and Thiel signals that the former Fox News host’s new project could be on the brink of gaining financial support from some of the nation’s most recognized conservative megadonors.

Tucker recently spoke to college students of Turning Point USA about the media. Take a look:

Tucker Carlson breaks down how the media uses the term “disinformation” to insinuate that true statements are actually lies. pic.twitter.com/Awzl9yNnqP — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) August 1, 2023

Tucker Carlson details exactly how he finds accurate news in today's media landscape. "If you wanna know what's true… look at the people and news sources that CNN finds outrageous." pic.twitter.com/a0G7oV3n1w — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) August 1, 2023

Those clips are probably a good preview of what Tucker’s new media company will be like.

It’s going to be very popular.