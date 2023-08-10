Comer Plans to Subpoena Joe and Hunter Biden in Corruption Investigation: “We Are Going to Subpoena the Family” (Video)

House Oversight Committee Chairman Kames Comer (R-KY) said on Thursday he plans to subpoena members of the Biden family, including Joe and Hunter, in the House investigation into foreign bribery and corruption allegations against the Bidens. Comer made the announcement in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on the Fox Business Network show Mornings with Maria, saying, “This was always going to end with the Bidens coming in front of the committee. We are going to subpoena the family.”
Comer spoke the day after the Oversight Committee released bank records detailing over $20 million in payments to Biden-connected shell companies from foreign oligarchs in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan alongside a report connecting the timing of the payments to meetings and phone calls Joe Biden participated in with those same oligarchs while he was vice president.
Comer said his strategy in investigating the Bidens is to build up evidence that will hold up in court for when he seeks records and testimony from the Biden family, but that effort is being stymied by obstruction, “This is a complicated case, and we’re being obstructed every step of the way by the Department of Justice, by the FBI, by the Secret Service, by the IRS, and by the Biden family attorneys.”
Asked by Maria Bartiromo when he plans to subpoena Joe and Hunter Biden, Comer said the committee wants to speak with about “three or four more (Biden business) associates first” in addition to the recent interview with longtime Hunter Biden friend and former business partner Devon Archer. Comer acknowledged those investigative steps are taking time, but noted his investigation is moving faster than other recent ones like the Durham probe.
Numerous Biden family members received proceeds from Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings according to bank records and Suspicious Activity Reports maintained by the Treasury Department. Comer has said he has not been able to determine what product the Bidens were selling beyond government access and influence and the Joe Biden brand.
Excerpt of Comer speaking about subpoenaing the Biden family:
Summary of third Biden banking memo released Wednesday by the House Oversight Committee (full memorandum at this link):
Committee Staff is Releasing Payments from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine that Occurred During Joe Biden’s Vice Presidency: The Committee has now identified over $20 million in payments from foreign sources to the Biden family and their business associates.
Hunter Biden and Devon Archer Used Rosemont Seneca Entities to Bring in Millions from Oligarchs in Europe and Asia: Using accounts nominally tied to Devon Archer (but using the familiar “Rosemont Seneca” branding), Hunter Biden received incremental payments originating from foreign sources, attempting to hide the source and size of the payments.
In February 2014, a Russian Oligarch Sent $3.5 Million to a Shell Company Associated with Hunter Biden and Devon Archer: Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina transferred $3.5 million to Rosemont Seneca Thornton, a shell company. Approximately $1 million was transferred to Devon Archer, and the remainder was used to initially fund a new company account, Rosemont Seneca Bohai, which Devon Archer and Hunter Biden used to receive other foreign wires.
In Spring 2014, a Ukrainian Oligarch Placed Archer and Biden on the Burisma Board of Directors and Agreed to Pay them $1 Million Each per Year: Burisma Holdings’ (Burisma) corporate secretary, Vadym Pozharsky, worked on behalf of the Ukrainian oligarch and owner of Burisma, Mykola Zlochevsky. Hunter Biden was initially hired by Burisma to work as counsel for the company, and Pozharsky and Zlochevsky met with Hunter Biden at a conference in Lake Como in Italy where they decided Hunter Biden would work on the board of directors with Devon Archer. Then-Vice President Joe Biden visited Ukraine soon after their first payments. Payments from Burisma for both Devon Archer and Hunter Biden were wired to Rosemont Seneca Bohai. Payments were transmitted in incremental amounts to Hunter Biden’s different bank accounts.
In April 2014, a Kazakhstani Oligarch Wired the Exact Price of Biden’s Sportscar to a Bank Account Used by Archer and Biden: In February 2014, Hunter Biden met with Kenes Rakishev at a Washington, D.C. hotel. Rakishev worked closely with the prime minister of Kazakhstan, Karim Massimov. In April, Rakishev, a Kazakhstani oligarch, wired $142,300 to Rosemont Seneca Bohai. The next day, a payment was made from Rosemont Seneca Bohai for a sportscar for Hunter Biden in the amount of $142,300. Archer and Biden then arranged for Burisma executives to visit Kazakhstan in June 2014 to evaluate a three-way deal among Burisma, a Chinese state-owned company, and the government of Kazakhstan.
Hunter Biden received millions of dollars in payments from Yelena Baturina, Burisma, and Kenes Rakishev. Vice President Biden had dinner with them in the spring of 2014 and 2015 in Washington, D.C.