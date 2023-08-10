Comer Plans to Subpoena Joe and Hunter Biden in Corruption Investigation: “We Are Going to Subpoena the Family” (Video)

House Oversight Committee Chairman Kames Comer (R-KY) said on Thursday he plans to subpoena members of the Biden family, including Joe and Hunter, in the House investigation into foreign bribery and corruption allegations against the Bidens. Comer made the announcement in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on the Fox Business Network show Mornings with Maria, saying, “This was always going to end with the Bidens coming in front of the committee. We are going to subpoena the family.”

Comer spoke the day after the Oversight Committee released bank records detailing over $20 million in payments to Biden-connected shell companies from foreign oligarchs in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan alongside a report connecting the timing of the payments to meetings and phone calls Joe Biden participated in with those same oligarchs while he was vice president.

Comer said his strategy in investigating the Bidens is to build up evidence that will hold up in court for when he seeks records and testimony from the Biden family, but that effort is being stymied by obstruction, “This is a complicated case, and we’re being obstructed every step of the way by the Department of Justice, by the FBI, by the Secret Service, by the IRS, and by the Biden family attorneys.”

Asked by Maria Bartiromo when he plans to subpoena Joe and Hunter Biden, Comer said the committee wants to speak with about “three or four more (Biden business) associates first” in addition to the recent interview with longtime Hunter Biden friend and former business partner Devon Archer. Comer acknowledged those investigative steps are taking time, but noted his investigation is moving faster than other recent ones like the Durham probe.

Numerous Biden family members received proceeds from Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings according to bank records and Suspicious Activity Reports maintained by the Treasury Department. Comer has said he has not been able to determine what product the Bidens were selling beyond government access and influence and the Joe Biden brand.

Excerpt of Comer speaking about subpoenaing the Biden family:

Rep. James Comer says that Joe & Hunter Biden will be subpoenaed to come before the House Oversight: “This was always going to end with the Bidens coming in front of the committee. We are going to subpoena the family." 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wltDPeZ6mU — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 10, 2023

Complete interview:

Summary of third Biden banking memo released Wednesday by the House Oversight Committee (full memorandum at this link):