Colorado Republicans File Lawsuit to Close Its Primary to Block Meddling Leftists from Voting Out Strong GOP Contenders

The Colorado GOP filed a federal lawsuit on Monday in an attempt to stop Democrats and unaffiliated voters from meddling in the Republican primaries.

The current law allows committed leftists to vote our strong GOP contenders in a state that uses questionable mail-in ballots in their general elections.

CPR.org reported:

The Colorado Republican Party is suing the state in an attempt to stop unaffiliated voters, the state’s largest voting bloc, from participating in Republican primary elections. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Denver on Monday, alleges that Proposition 108, which voters approved in 2016, is unconstitutional. The initiative required major political parties to allow unaffiliated voters to participate in primary elections. It also included an opt-out clause for parties, if three-fourths of a party’s central committee agrees. If the suit is successful in striking down Prop 108, it could mean unaffiliated voters would not be able to participate in any party primaries — Republican or Democratic. The State GOP says the law infringes on the constitutional rights of Republicans including, “the right of political parties to choose their nominees for office without interference by those who are not members of the party and have chosen not to affiliate with the party.” Of Colorado’s major parties, Republicans have the smallest share of registered voters, followed by Democrats. Unaffiliated voters now comprise the largest percentage of the state’s voters. And the lawsuit alleges that unaffiliated voters have an undue and possibly determinative influence on who Republicans nominate, and can potentially work with Democrats to try to get strong GOP contenders ousted in primary races.

Top Constitutional Attorney John Eastman is representing the state GOP in their lawsuit.

The Colorado Sun has more:

The legal action comes as the party’s leaders are set to gather Saturday to consider a bylaws amendment backed by Colorado GOP Chair Dave Williams that would make it easier for Republicans to opt out of Colorado’s primaries next year altogether. The Republican Party is represented in the lawsuit by John Eastman, the attorney who helped Donald Trump try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and who appeared to be an unindicted coconspirator in an indictment against Trump that was released Tuesday.

This upsets outspoken DeSantis supporter and former Trump Attorney Jenna Ellis for some reason.