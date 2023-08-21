Colorado District Attorney Dan Rubinstein Now Claims Gold Star Mom Tina Peters is a Flight Risk

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.
The corrupt DA in Colorado claims gold star mom Tina Peters is a flight risk.
Tina Peters is a gold-star mom and the subject of the film “Selection Code“.
“[S]ELECTION CODE follows the story of Tina Peters the County Clerk in Mesa Colorado, who made a backup of her counties Dominion Voting System server, only to stumble across evidence of manipulation in a recent local city council election…. and also the 2020 general election. Tina’s discovery ignites a chain reaction upending her life. And upending the world.”
She refused to illegally delete files from her voting machines after the 2020 Election per the request of the corrupt Soror-backed Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
Colorado Election Clerk Tina Peters Who Refused to Break the Law and Delete 2020 Data from Her County’s Voting Machines Arrested on BS Charges
After being arrested and charged with crimes for protecting her county’s election data according to the law, the corrupt local DA now requests that Tina Peters be considered a flight risk.
Indicted former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is traveling out of state without objection from her prosecutors, but there is something they are objecting to — giving back her passport.
In a motion filed earlier this week by Peters’ new attorney, Douglas Richards, the embattled former clerk wants to have her passport given back to her so she can enroll in the TSA PreCheck program, which allows frequent fliers to get through airport security faster.
“The defendant is in the process of enrolling in TSA PreCheck and during her interview with Homeland Security was advised to present her valid passport for verification and enrollment,” Richards’ motion reads.
But in his objections to that request, 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein says there is no such requirement.
“TSA PreCheck is a convenience for travel, not a necessity,” Rubinstein wrote in his motion to object, filed on Thursday. “Ms. Peters has been given the privilege of travel over the past year and a half, and has done so without TSA PreCheck. Even if TSA PreCheck was a necessity, a passport to obtain that status is not a necessity.”
According to the TSA, a passport can be used to enroll in the program, but so can a valid Colorado drivers license. The required documents are a photo ID and proof of citizenship.
Rubinstein, who is the lead prosecutor in criminal charges against Peters over election tampering and other alleged crimes, said his reasoning behind requesting District Judge Matthew Barrett to reject the request is because recent indictments against former President Donald Trump, his onetime private attorney Rudy Guiliani and 17 others in Georgia have altered the landscape.
Earlier this week, prosecutors in Georgia filed numerous charges against Trump and the 18 others, most of which center on racketeering and attempting to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.