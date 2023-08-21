Colorado District Attorney Dan Rubinstein Now Claims Gold Star Mom Tina Peters is a Flight Risk

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

The corrupt DA in Colorado claims gold star mom Tina Peters is a flight risk.

Tina Peters is a gold-star mom and the subject of the film “Selection Code“.

“[S]ELECTION CODE follows the story of Tina Peters the County Clerk in Mesa Colorado, who made a backup of her counties Dominion Voting System server, only to stumble across evidence of manipulation in a recent local city council election…. and also the 2020 general election. Tina’s discovery ignites a chain reaction upending her life. And upending the world.”

[S]ELECTION CODE MOVIE LIVESTREAM Starring Tina Peters https://t.co/K0FJC57QB8 — Tina Peters🇺🇸 Whistleblower of fallen Navy SEAL (@realtinapeters) July 10, 2023

She refused to illegally delete files from her voting machines after the 2020 Election per the request of the corrupt Soror-backed Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

After being arrested and charged with crimes for protecting her county’s election data according to the law, the corrupt local DA now requests that Tina Peters be considered a flight risk.

That motion says Peters would only need it for less than a day to present to federal Transportation Security Administration officials on Aug. 29, and promises to return it that same day.

The Democrats are now communists.