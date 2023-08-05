Code Pink Exposed as Communist China Shill, Former Obama Bundler Jodie Evans Married to Maoist Millionaire Working in Shanghai

The New York Times published an exposé on a Maoist propaganda shill for the Chinese Communist party, U.S. tech millionaire Neville Roy Singham, and his wife Jodie Evans, co-founder of Code Pink and a bundler for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, that reports Singham’s funding to non-profit groups ending up in Code Pink’s coffers and how the so-called antiwar group has in turn become a shill for communist China.

Code Pink co-founder Jodie Evans with Obama and Singham.

Evans, 68, has deep roots in the Democratic Party, having served as the campaign manager for the 1992 presidential campaign of former California Governor Jerry Brown. In the 2008 presidential campaign, Evans served as a host for Obama fundraisers in Hollywood with her then husband Max Palevsky (who passed away in 2010 at age 85) and as a campaign bundler.

Evans married Singham, 69, in 2017.

Fellow Code Pink co-founder Susan ‘Medea’ Benjamin protested against President Trump at his arraignment in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, reported TGP’s Jordan Conradson. Trump was the only U.S. president to not start any new wars, yet the so-called antiwar group Code Pink stood against him.

Among the first things I’ve seen is an inflatable Trump baby being paraded around the block-long media stakeout by Code Pink’s Medea Benjamin. “I don’t want to go to jail, I want my mommy,” cries the man in the costume. A passerby quips, “yeah, it’s just another day in DC.” pic.twitter.com/hY7MwbmNTA — Alejandro Alvarez 🫡 (@aletweetsnews) August 3, 2023

Excerpt from the lengthy New York Times article:

…On the surface, No Cold War is a loose collective run mostly by American and British activists who say the West’s rhetoric against China has distracted from issues like climate change and racial injustice. In fact, a New York Times investigation found, it is part of a lavishly funded influence campaign that defends China and pushes its propaganda. At the center is a charismatic American millionaire, Neville Roy Singham, who is known as a socialist benefactor of far-left causes. What is less known, and is hidden amid a tangle of nonprofit groups and shell companies, is that Mr. Singham works closely with the Chinese government media machine and is financing its propaganda worldwide. From a think tank in Massachusetts to an event space in Manhattan, from a political party in South Africa to news organizations in India and Brazil, The Times tracked hundreds of millions of dollars to groups linked to Mr. Singham that mix progressive advocacy with Chinese government talking points. Some, like No Cold War, popped up in recent years. Others, like the American antiwar group Code Pink, have morphed over time. Code Pink once criticized China’s rights record but now defends its internment of the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs, which human rights experts have labeled a crime against humanity. These groups are funded through American nonprofits flush with at least $275 million in donations. …In 2017, Mr. Singham married Jodie Evans, a former Democratic political adviser and the co-founder of Code Pink. The wedding, in Jamaica, was a “Who’s Who” of progressivism. Photos from the event show Amy Goodman, host of “Democracy Now!”; Ben Cohen, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream; and V, the playwright formerly known as Eve Ensler, who wrote “The Vagina Monologues.” …Since 2017, about a quarter of Code Pink’s donations — more than $1.4 million — have come from two groups linked to Mr. Singham, nonprofit records show. The first was one of the UPS store nonprofits. The second was a charity that Goldman Sachs offers as a conduit for clients’ giving, and that Mr. Singham has used in the past. …In a recent YouTube video chat, she was asked if she had anything negative to say about China. “I can’t, for the life of me, think of anything,” Ms. Evans responded. She ultimately had one complaint: She had trouble using China’s phone-brd payment apps. …Mr. Singham’s office, adorned in red and yellow, sits on the 18th floor of Shanghai’s swanky Times Square. …He shares the office with a Chinese media company called Maku Group, which says its goal is to “tell China’s story well,” a term commonly used for foreign propaganda. In a Chinese-language job advertisement, Maku says it produces text, audio and videos for “global networks of popular media and progressive think tanks.” Trending: Attorney Reveals the “Exculpatory” Evidence Jack Smith Possesses that Exonerates President Trump

End excerpt. The New York Times article can be read in its entirety at this (paywalled, sorry) link.

The Daily Beast published a deep dive report in May on Singham but glossed over his ties to Code Pink (excerpt):

…And all the International People’s Media Network’s affiliates, including Tricontinental, appear to drink from the same torrent of dark money pouring out of the bank accounts and nonprofits of tech mogul Neville “Roy” Singham. Efforts to reach Singham for this piece, including through his partner Jodie Evans of the protest group Code Pink, proved fruitless. A 2022 report by the New Lines Institute for Policy and Strategy outlined how Singham sold his multibillion-dollar software company Thoughtworks five years prior and had since pumped money into a labyrinth of nonprofit organizations—Tricontinental among them. Prashad, for his part, has openly acknowledged Singham as the source of his group’s endowment, which has climbed to more than $14 million, mostly funneled through Goldman Sachs’ anonymized philanthropy fund. The financial institution declined to comment on its relationship with Singham, but insisted it abides by all relevant regulations. On Twitter, Prashad marveled at his fortune of finding a benefactor with such stupendous wealth and such hardened leftist convictions. “​​A Marxist with a massive software company! He sold that company a few years ago and decided to give away all the money toward political education for a new generation of radicals,” wrote Prashad, the boarding school-reared nephew of Indian Communist Party politician Brinda Karat.

Singham reminisced about his days as a young Black communist revolutionary in this 2021 article published by the Black Agenda Report (excerpt):

Monday, October 25, 2021 Yesterday was one of the most emotionally rewarding days of my life. Thanks to the fantastic work of comrade Carolyn Baker, I, for the first time, joined the weekly League Of Revolutionary Black Workers (LRBW) video call. In 1971, I joined the LRBW, and like all disciplined cadre went to work in the factory on my 18th birthday the following year. Yesterday, prior to joining the live call, I watched the six hours, at double speed, of the previous three sessions. I eagerly awaited the call. I was finally able to see comrades I had not seen in forty-five to forty-nine years! I saw comrades, who loved and protected me, and vice versa. I cried when I saw Alan Ray. He fought in Vietnam, became a communist, and trained us in self-defense. Seeing everyone was massively cathartic for me. Eventually, being in the Party center and then on the Central Committee meant I did not break discipline on seeing people who had left; nor did I reach out to people when I left. I have waited to see my leaders and comrades for decades. Unfortunately, I was unable to attend our leader General Baker’s funeral in 2014 as we had planned an event in Berlin. I saw about forty people on the LRBW video call, who, without a doubt, transformed my life in the deepest ways possible. Despite the physical distance, and, in some cases, the inability to communicate, we have always been unbelievably close. When we were together in Detroit, we all knew that we were only moments away from being arrested or shot. Back then, we studied together ferociously; we had daily, intense self-criticism sessions.

Excerpt from the Wikipedia entry for Singham:

Singham’s father was Archie Singham.[4] In his youth, Singham was a member of the League of Revolutionary Black Workers, a Black nationalist–Maoist group, taking a job at a Chrysler plant in Detroit in 1972 as an activist in the group.[2] He attended Howard University before starting a consulting firm for equipment-leasing companies from his Chicago home.[2] Career

Singham founded ThoughtWorks, a Chicago-based IT consulting company that provides custom software, software tools, and consulting services, in the late 1980s; it was incorporated in 1993.[5][6] From 2001 to 2008, Singham was a strategic technical consultant for Huawei.[2][6] By 2008, ThoughtWorks employed 1,000 people and was growing at the rate of 20–30% p.a., with bases around the world. Its clients included Microsoft, Oracle, major banks, and The Guardian newspaper.[7] Singham owned 97% of the common stock of the company.[7] By 2010, its clients included Daimler AG, Siemens and Barclays, and had opened a second headquarters in Bangalore.[8] In 2010, he opened Thoughtworks’ Fifth Agile Software Development Conference in Beijing, where he spoke about his influence on Huawei.[2] Singham sold the company to private equity firm Apax Partners in 2017, by which time it had 4,500 employees across 15 countries, including South Africa and Uganda.[5][9] Its chief scientist, Martin Fowler, wrote that Singham had not been involved in the running of the business for some years by that time: “While I was surprised to hear that he was selling the company, the news was not unexpected. Over the last few years Roy has been increasingly involved in his activist work, and spending little time running ThoughtWorks. … He’s been able to do this because he’s built a management team that’s capable of running the company largely without him. But as I saw him spend more energy on his activist work, it was apparent it would be appealing to him to accelerate that activism with the money that selling ThoughtWorks would bring.”[6][10] Singham has business interests in Chinese companies in the food and consultancy markets.[2]

Examples of Code Pink shilling for Beijing:

Medea Benjamin, “Washington’s witch hunt against China has turned national security into a convenient tool.”

Washington’s witch hunt against China has turned national security into a convenient tool. https://t.co/D2lcFhdU27 — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) August 5, 2023

Jodie Evans, “China is not our enemy.”

China is Not Our Enemy Our full one hour interview with CODEPINK's Jodie Evans @MsJodieEvans is now on YouTube. What can folks do to stand up against the US war machine's mindless march towards conflict?#Chinaisnotourenemy #nomorewar Full Video Link 👇… pic.twitter.com/XCkuNLZYRe — Jason Smith – 上官杰文 (@ShangguanJiewen) July 30, 2023

Code Pink, “Hear from Jodie Evans of CODEPINK and Tings Chak from Tri-Continental and The DongSheng News on the reality of China – challenging the lies, distortion, and exaggeration used to paint them as an enemy. What is life truly like in the country?”

NEW EPISODE Hear from Jodie Evans of CODEPINK and Tings Chak from Tri-Continental and The DongSheng News on the reality of China – challenging the lies, distortion, and exaggeration used to paint them as an enemy. What is life truly like in the country? https://t.co/AioGQWmXHP pic.twitter.com/hQs1G0t2HI — CODEPINK (@codepink) June 7, 2023

More on Singham and Evans can be read at this deep dive 2022 article by New Lines Magazine (excerpt):