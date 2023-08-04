CNN Panel on Joe Biden: “We Know He’s Not a Solid Candidate! It’s Hard to Watch!” (VIDEO)

You know it’s bad when CNN admits Joe Biden is a total loser.

Virtually no one likes Joe Biden.

He is not a likable person.

As a US Senator Joe Biden was loathed by others in DC.

Biden hid in his basement during the 2020 election because he has no grassroots support.

Joe Biden hid from the public in 2020 under the guise of the ‘Covid pandemic’ as the Democrat machine flooded tabulation centers with midnight ballot drops on election night.

This time Joe Biden doesn’t have a pandemic to hide behind.

Biden doesn’t have a record to run on because his administration is a dumpster fire.

A CNN panel trashed Joe Biden on Thursday.

Even CNN’s veteran anchor Gloria Borger admitted Joe Biden is a terrible candidate.

“The question is, how solid a candidate is Joe Biden?” Gloria Borger said.

“That’s exactly the problem!” another contributor chimed in.

“We know he’s NOT a solid candidate!” a contributor said to Gloria Borger. “He is struggling! It is hard to watch!”

And this is precisely why Joe Biden directed his corrupt Justice Department to arrest his top political rival, Donald Trump.

To this day, none of these worthless talking heads have explained how Joe Biden supposedly got 81 million votes in 2020 and now is the most unpopular president ever.

WATCH: