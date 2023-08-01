Chinese Tennis Star Withdraws from Match After Collapsing Again on Court, Weeks Following Health Scare at Wimbledon (VIDEO)

On Monday, Chinese professional tennis player Wu Yibing was forced to retire from a match after collapsing at the Washington Open just weeks after his alarming collapse at Wimbledon.

The incident occurred during Wu’s round of 64 match against Yosuke Watanuk at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in the US capital.

Wu, 23, was leading 4-1 when he suddenly collapsed as he approached his chair.

Footage shared by Tennis TV showed the athlete collapsing as he approached his chair. Wu’s retirement allowed his opponent, Watanuk, 25, to automatically proceed to the next round.

WATCH:

Tennis world stunned by ‘terrible’ scenes after Wu Yibing’s on-court collapse pic.twitter.com/xlJvoesamr — aussie17 (@_aussie17) August 1, 2023

Unfortunately Wu Yibing has been forced to retire, sending Yosuke Watanuki through, 1-4 RET. Get well soon, Yibing 🙏#MubadalaCitiDCOpen pic.twitter.com/VzTivYXkRk — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 31, 2023

Wu’s collapse at the Washington Open comes hot on the heels of his disconcerting health scare at Wimbledon earlier this month, where he faced American player Frances Tiafoe.

Ranked No. 90 in the ATP world rankings, Wu was beaten in the opening set on a tiebreak and had just lost the first two games of the second set when he began to complain of breathing difficulty.

After a medical examination on the court, Wu was taken to the dressing room for an initial three-minute time-out, which was later extended to 15 minutes. According to ESPN, via The Sun, the extended break came after Wu fainted again in the dressing room.

Thankfully, Wu appeared to make a full recovery during that time, enabling him to return to the court and continue the match. Despite his efforts, he lost the match to Tiafoe 6-3 in the second set and 6-4 in the third, ending his Wimbledon campaign at the first hurdle.

According to the Post, Wu later claimed he had been suffering from indigestion.

“There was something wrong with the food I ate last night – I even felt like I was losing my consciousness out there,” Wu said, per the Daily Express. “I was better after my medical timeout, but it still affected my breathing. I feel good to play like I did, given my situation. I will go for a further check-up later.”