Chicago Police Union President Calls to House Migrants at City Hall

Chicagoans are increasingly outraged, and justifiably concerned, at how the City’s leadership is handling the illegal migrant crisis brought on by Joe Biden’s open borders policy.

Despite spending over $100M to care for the illegals arriving in Chicago, the City is so overwhelmed that police stations have been forced to serve as make-shift shelters.

According to the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications, approximately 1,246 illegals are staying temporarily at police stations.

Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara is exasperated with the burden being placed on officers forced to “babysit” illegals.

On Thursday, Catanzara suggested an alternative to using district stations: move migrants to City Hall to sleep in lobbies and open hallways.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports:

“I don’t think there’s one single one of ’em living in City Hall — whether it’s on the county lobby floor or the City Hall floor. There’s certainly plenty of space to put a couple hundred in there, but I don’t see that happening in their workspace. But they certainly have no problem putting ’em in our workspace,” Catanzara said. “Why be a hypocrite?” Catanzara said it was “so ridiculous” that “there’s actually mail. Migrants are using police district addresses to receive their mail. They now have CPS out there recruiting migrant children to register for CPS just to have that number in the next two weeks to grab as much tax revenue as they possibly can. Whether these kids come to school or not, they don’t care. This is all a big game to far too many people.”